Why Swangz chose Reggae music as a particular genre music for Roast and Rhyme

By Joan Murungi

The Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition is one of the biggest meat events that is wrapped up with meat roasting, feasting and reggae ragga music.

Reggae ragga is a particular music genre the event’s organizers have always chosen because of the chill vibes it gives to revealers.

“Roots and Reggae is music to the soul and with help of the picnic vibe experience at the lake side no one can beat.”Jaylor Birungi the events manager of Swangz Avenue revealed.

Jaylor Birungi reveals why they chose the Reggae genre. Photo by Joan Murungi

When reggae emerged in the late 1960s, it became a cultural bombshell not only to Jamaica but the whole world.

Reggae has influenced societies throughout the world and this has contributed to the development of new counterculture movements, particularly in Europe, the USA and Africa.

In Uganda, singer Maddox Ssematimba is known to be one of the best Reggae artiste. However, Tshaka Mayanja was the first Ugandan to record a Reggae album.

It is also said that Bob Marley is considered to be one of the pioneers of Reggae. He is a Jamaican musician that influenced Reggae music in Uganda.