Why Speaker Anita Among is trending

By Ahmad Muto

In the last over 24 hours, the Speaker of parliament, Hon. Anita Among has dominated conversation online and continued to do so.

The irony is it is not because of a piece of legislation but rather two reasons synonymous with the lifestyle of socialites – think Zari Hassan, Don Zella, Judith Heard – luxury cars and marriage.

And because of the timing, ba summer mainly those from South Africa are coming in with luxury cars sporting South African registration numbers to shake a few relationships and marriages.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, a photo emerged online of a Range Rover Vogue sporting a customized plate AAA 3 (Anita Annet Among 3) parked at parliament with a bunch of her colleagues standing at the entrance staring in awe.

Moses Magogo and Anita Among’s affair has hogged the limelight lately. File Photo

The suggestive customized plate indicated there are more two AAAs part of her luxury fleet. It was not long before AAA 1 appeared; a Mercedes Benz S-Class, also parked at parliament.

Ugandans online paused the conversation on high commodity prices, abductions and why Entebbe International Airport looks like an upcountry airstrip to focus on the Speaker’s luxury fleet.

The surprise though is most of those online, went against the tradition of outrage everytime it’s a politician but turned their accounts into Among stan accounts.

One user wrote: “How is Among’s fleet of expensive cars responsible for your pathetic life? Can you please make a case for your obnoxious way of life predicated upon blaming everyone else but yourself.” He added: “So you want the Speaker of parliament to move around in a Subaru Forester or a Mark X?”

MPs lined up to catch a glimpse of the posh Range Rover. Courtesy Photo

Another one wrote: “What has Anita Among done that is unprecedented?”

Remember she gifted her husband, the Buyende East member of parliament and FUFA president, Moses Magogo a Range Rover Vogue on his birthday, and was properly documented.

But received a cake on camera on her birthday in return, and it came towards the end of the day. Now there is speculation that Magogo lowkey delivered the Range Rover in return.

According to the streets (Uganda has no Range Rover dealership), Among’s Range Rover is valued at about sh1.2 billion while the one she gifted Magogo is about sh900m.

The other reason she is trending is because Lands State Minister and Bukono County MP, Hon. Persis Namuganza has threatened to move a motion in parliament against the Speaker and her husband, Magogo accusing them of “procuring a fraudulent marriage” that she claims is turning into a personal fight in parliament.