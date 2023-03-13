Why single rooms are trending on Twitter

By Ahmad Muto

Sundays, they say, are normally for violence online. And this unwritten rule is followed religiously by Ugandans on Twitter (UoT). Sunday, March 12, 2023 was one of them, and the bone of contention was single-room houses.

Yes, the ones brokers call studio rooms. The ones taxi conductors use to mock those that don’t want to occupy the rear seats. That it’s how you tell those that sleep in single rooms, they just flip the curtain and they are in bed.

There is a habit of tweeps living in single rooms taking photos of their weekend girlfriends unaware and posting them online, most times while they are cooking, as if to brag that life is good, regardless. Normally the beds don’t miss in those photos, clearly indicating they are in single rooms.



A tweep, Methia Nabawanda (@MethiaLydiaN) triggered quite a level of ‘violence’ that hadn’t happened in a while with a single tweet:

“Y’all shouldn’t feel so bad. I have also stayed in such a room before and it’s not a bad thing. I just wasn’t stupid enough to take pictures of people like this and posting them like y’all are doing. It’s disrespectful and you’re embarrassing yourselves.”

As of Monday, morning (March 13, 2023) those in defence of the tweet and those against were still exchanging fire.

Some of those that agreed it’s a bad idea to share photos said:

@Septemberbaby03: “But where does someone renting a single room get the audacity to host someone’s daughter for a sleepover??? Mujooga.”

@MathiasSsemanda: “The photos aspect is very terrible, if no consent from the people involved which you can’t prove unless you interview them. But why drag a single room with an inbuilt kitchen? Landlords who build such types of houses know that we all start life in that form before big houses.”

Some of those who disagreed said:

@igniteivan: “This activist energy should be used on real issues affecting women. The women in the pics haven’t complained about the kitchen being in the same room. These are simple people enjoying their simple weekends, living their simple life. They are probably happy.” He added: “But you probably think everyone must afford a big house and live how you think they should live. Because you think you hold the keys to the benchmark of society.”

The spark of the Sunday violence was @DesiignerCroose who shared a photo of his girlfriend wrapped in a towel taken by him from behind, likely without her knowledge with the caption: “Current view thread.”