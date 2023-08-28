Tina Turner: Why Rock ‘n’ Roll failed to take root in Africa

In May 2023, the world mourned the passing of the eminent rock ‘n’ roll icon, Tina Turner, acclaimed as the Queen of Rock by her ardent devotees, owing to her exceptional performances and enduring hits. Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, Turner died on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83, in Küsnacht, Zürich, Switzerland, where she had been residing with her husband, Erwin Bach, a German-born record producer. Three months since the demise of the Acid Queen singer, HUSSEIN KIGANDA delves into the reasons why her genre of music, which earned her eight Grammy Awards, has not been adopted within the African context.

While various genres such as soukous, rumba, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, pop, and Rhythm and Blues (RnB) have substantially influenced African societies and continue to shape much of African music, rock and roll has failed to achieve a similar impact.

Rock and roll, originating in the US, is widely perceived by Africans as a fusion of country music, jazz, and blues, characterised by a brisk tempo. Gaining prominence beyond Africa in the 1950s, it extended its reach to global audiences during the 1960s.

Despite its noteworthy advancement and the inspiration it has provided to people across the world, the genre has seemingly not left a significant imprint on African lives.

In Uganda, attempts by any artiste to embrace this genre have been met with disappointment. Presently, the genre is on the wane, with minimal presence in the country and scarcely any presence on the African continent.

Deogratious Yiga, a folk song composer, who matured during the heyday of Rock, reminisces that many elders of that era were captivated by it due to its frequent play in jukeboxes by colonial masters. He recalls how prominent figures like Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, and others were fixtures on jukebox playlists in white households.

Nevertheless, he points out that certain Africans resisted its allure due to its association with the initiatives of oppressors, deeming it an act of betrayal to embrace the same tastes as their tormentors.

“Rock emerged during a period when Africans were engaged in the struggle for liberation from colonial powers, seeking messages that resonated with their mindset at the time. Rock and roll, characterised by its jubilant and high-speed tempo conducive to dancing and revelry, coincided with a sombre period for Africans.

The genre failed to pique African interest due to its association with colonial influences. Consequently, when reggae surfaced, Africans swiftly gravitated towards it, as it originated from their fellow black artistes and conveyed messages aligned with their grievances,” explains Yiga.

Yiga expresses his deep admiration for the way rock stars wield their guitars, emphasising that Joel Sebunjo’s song Mukama Oli Wamanyi aligns with the rock category. However, he notes that due to the blending of rock with multiple genres, this might not be readily apparent to many.

Yiga also highlights another artist, Jemimah Sanyu, whose music occasionally incorporates rock elements. Among Yiga’s preferred genres are reggae, rock and roll, and country music.

Edward Sendikaddiwa, better known as Eddie Sendi, the managing director of West Records and a seasoned music analyst, observes that people tend to resonate with things that connect to their community, and rock music seemed foreign to them.

Similar to Yiga’s perspective, Sendikaddiwa points out that premier rock bands like The Beatles were of British origin, which posed a challenge for African countries under British rule who were simultaneously striving for independence.

“Rock and Roll had a distinctly foreign flavor compared to Ugandan preferences. Successful genres here have a black cultural essence and have been appreciated or initiated by black artists worldwide, such as Reggae, and Ragga, as well as native African genres like Soukous, Zouk, and more,” Sendikaddiwa explains.

“Furthermore, the timing was unfortunate, as Rock and Roll gained popularity during a period of African and Ugandan struggles against oppression (for independence). Notably, bands like The Beatles were at the forefront. It’s contradictory to oppose British rule while enjoying the music of their prominent band,” he adds.

Lukimatic Israel, a music analyst working with the Ugandan music distribution company Omziki Distribution, remarks that rock faced distribution challenges due to its limited classification on distribution platforms. Often, it gets categorised as classics, making it challenging for the genre to stand out independently.

He reasons that contemporary music draws inspiration from African luminaries. The absence of African artists championing rock made it difficult for the genre to flourish without endorsement from African icons like Fela Kuti, Youssou N’Dour, Miriam Makeba, Salif Keita, and others.

“Searching for rock and roll on most streaming platforms often requires knowing the singer or song title; hence, it isn’t widely recognized as a standalone genre. Additionally, Africans are influenced by industry giants, and the dearth of rock-embracing giants limited its traction,” Israel explains.

He notes that by the time rock began to circulate, other genres like pop, reggae, and RnB had emerged, dampening its popularity. The few artistes who ventured into rock fused it with pop, birthing the subgenre of Pop Rock, resulting in considerable transformation.

Israel also suggests that just as young enthusiasts started gravitating towards rock, artists from different genres introduced more fashionable styles and mellower tempos, capturing many hearts.

“Rock was often perceived as being for unconventional individuals due to its rapid tempo, loud vocalizations, and dancers who appeared frenetic or influenced by drugs. This clashed with the African cultural ethos of gentleness, sobriety, and respect,” Israel observes.

While rock ‘n’ roll might not have gained significant popularity in Uganda and Africa, it remains an enduringly influential genre in Europe and North America. Tina Turner’s passing could be viewed as a signal of the genre’s gradual decline, with other rock luminaries following suit.

On August 9, 2023, Robbie Robertson, another prominent rock star and member of the renowned group “The Band,” also passed away. Presently, even the surviving rock icons are entering the twilight of their careers.