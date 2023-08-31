Why rapper Felista is apologetic for seeking help for Champion Gudo

By Ahmad Muto

Budding rapper, Faith Nanyanzi alias Felista has expressed regret following the drama that has cropped up around her contemporary Deogratius Ssendiwala alias Champion Gudo, that has threatened his career.

Recall it was Felista who wrote to the Rupareilia Foundation pleading to them to consider giving Gudo a chance at education after it emerged he was not attending school.

However, the last few weeks have been intense for the 10-year-old with his name characterizing the tone of conversations and business relationships, plus threats being thrown around.

Felista particularly lost her composure when she learnt that Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin had vowed to get Gudo out of his music camp, Fangone Forest in Makindye and return him to Kawempe where he lived earlier to cut down on the noise associated with him. According to her, seeking help for the youngster, she has come to realise was a mistake.

“I didn’t see this coming. As you all know that I made a post requesting the Rupareilia Foundation to grant a full bursary for my fellow rapper Champion Gudo Ug which was positively replied. But all of the sudden things turned around to this extent that all you know,” she ranted online.

“I deeply regret my request and I have learned that help is not meant for everyone. Am so sorry for the sad news that is circulating on social media that AlienskinUg sent Gudo back to Kawempe. There for, I apologize to the following people for my conduct of initiating the bursary saga – Champion Gudo, Alien Skin, Mr Muganga of Victoria University, The Rupareilia Foundation, Kampala Parents School, All my fans who pushed that idea. Lastly to Champion Gudo, tuff situations build us. Be strong,” she added.

In mid August, Peace Mutuuzo, the state minister for Gender and Culture picked interest in Champion Gudo and sought an audience with Alien Skin to enable the government help him secure his future through education. However, the Sitya Danger singer asked her to go pick up the youngster at Fangone Forest, if she really wanted to help.

Days later Felista wrote to the Ruparelia Foundation requesting them to help admit Champion Gudo to Kampala Parents School like they did her and Patrick Ssenyonjo alias, rapper Fresh Kid.

Then the Victoria University vice chancellor, Lawrence Muganga told the media that the Rupareilia Foundation had responded to Felista’s request in the affirmative. But Alien Skin refused to yield, also asking them to go pick the youngster and Fangone Forest if they want to admit him.

This week, Alien Skin clashed with MC Kats via a TikTok livestream over the youngster’s future. The latter was meant to broker a meeting between the former and Muganga but failed miserably. He was accused of trying to take advantage of the situation for personal gains by pretending he cares for Gudo more than his own family.