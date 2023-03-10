Why Parliament okayed Anti-Homosexuality Bill

By Alfred Byenkya

Parliament has started processing the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 after the Ministry of Finance issued a certificate of financial implication.

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa presented the Private Member’s Bill for First Reading on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

He also tabled the certificate of financial implication issued on March 8, 2023 and commended the Ministry of Finance for availing it.

Basalirwa noted that the Minister for Finance opined that the Bill should be aligned to the National Development Agenda.

The Finance Minister added that the Bill, when passed into law, will be implemented within the existing budgetary provisions of the implementing agencies, including law enforcement, the Judiciary and medical institutions.

“Implementation of the Bill is not anticipated to directly generate revenue or savings for government,” read the certificate in part.

He called on legislators to make public commitments in support of the Bill.

Speaker Anita Among referred the Bill to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and urged the committee to ensure sufficient public hearings on the Bill.

“Nothing should be hidden. And as I said before, all the members will vote by tally on this Bill. We do not want the technicalities of saying there was no quorum,” she said.

Among reiterated her call to legislators not to be intimidated for making a stand in support of the Bill.

The object of the Bill is to establish comprehensive and enhanced legislation to protect the traditional family by prohibiting sexual relations and marriage between persons of the same sex.

The Bill also seeks to protect children and youth who are made vulnerable to sexual abuse through homosexuality and related acts.