Why Parliament donated radio equipment to UBC

By Alfred Byenkya

Recently, Parliament donated radio transmission equipment to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

The equipment worth sh2.5b was handed over to UBC by Speaker Anita Among at her office.

While handling over the equipment, Among said the donation was part of Parliament’s corporate social responsibility and a recognition that the national broadcaster needs to set pace in the industry.

“Parliament of Uganda recognises the importance of the media as a cornerstone in development and a crucial link between the people we serve and their leaders,” she said.

Parliament had over the years taken a decision to open and operate a media outlet as a means to boost coverage of House business.

However, due to delays in acquiring a radio frequency, the Parliamentary Commission took the decision to donate the state-of-the art transmission equipment to UBC.

The donation comprised two transmitters, a standby generator, UPS, automatic voltage regulator, band pass filter change, change over switch, equipment rack, antenna system and a feeder cable.

The Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige said the equipment was a donation from the United Nations Development Program.

The managing director of UBC, Agaba Winston, said the donation was the first of its kind and a historic moment for the corporation.