Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Why Parliament donated radio equipment to UBC
Top News

Why Parliament donated radio equipment to UBC

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Recently, Parliament donated radio transmission equipment to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC).

The equipment worth sh2.5b was handed over to UBC by Speaker Anita Among at her office.

While handling over the equipment, Among said the donation was part of Parliament’s corporate social responsibility and a recognition that the national broadcaster needs to set pace in the industry.

“Parliament of Uganda recognises the importance of the media as a cornerstone in development and a crucial link between the people we serve and their leaders,” she said.

Parliament had over the years taken a decision to open and operate a media outlet as a means to boost coverage of House business.

 However, due to delays in acquiring a radio frequency, the Parliamentary Commission took the decision to donate the state-of-the art transmission equipment to UBC.

The donation comprised two transmitters, a standby generator, UPS, automatic voltage regulator, band pass filter change, change over switch, equipment rack, antenna system and a feeder cable.

The Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige said the equipment was a donation from the United Nations Development Program.

The managing director of UBC, Agaba Winston, said the donation was the first of its kind and a historic moment for the corporation.  

You may also like

Vanessa Mdee, Rotimi welcome second child

Golola to fight Kasumaali, Kassim Ouma

One dead after soldier opens fire in Makindye bar

Police shamed me in front of my fans, Alien Skin laments

Police, NEMA join hands to educate public on noise pollution

Comedian Sesa Bat stars in psychological movie  

Big Brother Titans: Pairs dissolved, Ipeleng wins Head of house

Does Ugandan film industry have a trade name/trademark?

Justice Kakuru of the Court of Appeal dead

GNL movie to be screened at American film festival

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.