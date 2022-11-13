Sunday, November 13, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Why Nigerian singer Oxlade failed to perform at Lugogo
Entertainment

Why Nigerian singer Oxlade failed to perform at Lugogo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

After Beenie man’s performance at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, the youthful fans in the audience eagerly waited for Nigerian singer Oxlade to hit the stage.

It was 10.minutes past midnight. The fans got agitated as they waited. They threatened to damage the sound systems as they got no explanation. Bouncers formed a ring and averted the situation. By 1 am, the frustrated fans filed out with no explanation.

It turns out the Nigerian singer Oxlade wasnt paid and refused to hit the stage. The “Kulosa” singer took to his socials to explain what happened backstage.

He says the organisers, Top Boy refused to pay him and has tasked them to apologise and explain to Ugandans why he never performed.

” Promoters need to learn to do the right thing. When booking artistes, you give them an agreement which they sign. Then you go ahead and refuse to honoir your part of the agreement,” he wrote.

He promised to come back to perform in Uganda if he is booked by the right management.

Efforts to get a comment from Top Boys management was futile as they had deactivated their social media accounts with their known numbers switched off.

You may also like

Is Selecta Jeff the DJ Khaled of Uganda?

Kenzo secures Harmonize for festival

Batwa to perform at this year’s rhythm festival

South Africa’s top DJ Felo le tee to grace Mixtape blend season...

Entertainment & the law: Zari’s pictures could bring her some money

Performing for Gen. Muhoozi has opened doors for me

How it went down at the pyjama party

Ugandan movies cashing big in cinema

Vision Group’s graphics designer outs movie￼

Thursday music review – Down memory lane: Matala– Winnie Nwagi

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.