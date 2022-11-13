Why Nigerian singer Oxlade failed to perform at Lugogo

By Kampala Sun Writer

After Beenie man’s performance at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, the youthful fans in the audience eagerly waited for Nigerian singer Oxlade to hit the stage.

It was 10.minutes past midnight. The fans got agitated as they waited. They threatened to damage the sound systems as they got no explanation. Bouncers formed a ring and averted the situation. By 1 am, the frustrated fans filed out with no explanation.

It turns out the Nigerian singer Oxlade wasnt paid and refused to hit the stage. The “Kulosa” singer took to his socials to explain what happened backstage.

He says the organisers, Top Boy refused to pay him and has tasked them to apologise and explain to Ugandans why he never performed.

” Promoters need to learn to do the right thing. When booking artistes, you give them an agreement which they sign. Then you go ahead and refuse to honoir your part of the agreement,” he wrote.

He promised to come back to perform in Uganda if he is booked by the right management.

Efforts to get a comment from Top Boys management was futile as they had deactivated their social media accounts with their known numbers switched off.