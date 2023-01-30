Why Nabukenya won UAE’s Mrs Universe

By Paul Waiswa

Trisha Nabukenya, a Ugandan based in Dubai, has explained why she was crowned the United Arab Emirates’ Mrs. Universe 2022/2023 in the recent competitions that took place in Dubai.

The grand finale was due to take place in 2022, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed to January 17 2023.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Nabukenya observes that today, beauty symbolises much more than appearance. Beauty is someone’s personality, intelligence, values and everything they contribute to the world and humanity which makes them beautiful.

Nabukenya noted that being crowned United Arab Emirates’ Mrs. Universe was a dream that came to pass.

She said was inspired by her mother who was once Miss Lungujja, a Kampala city suburb, back in the day.

“Becoming UAE Mrs. Universe was not by surprise or luck, but self-confidence. It is my time, too, to lift our own Ugandan flag and make it shine amongst Arab countries,” Nabukenya said.

She said Mrs. Universe empowers women to realise and build self-confidence, acting as a catalyst for future success.

Nabukenya grew up with a passion for acting. She came to the limelight after appearing in a Nigerian movie dubbed African Michael Jackson in which she acted as a judge.

This movie introduced her to a wide audience internationally and no wonder she was crowned Mrs. Universe UAE.

Nabukenya later furthered her education in Dubai, where she studied a course in management. At that time, she was also doing modelling.

Nabukenya thereafter was signed under a modelling label called Model Management Company. Since then, the label helped her to get into limelight deeper by helping her promote her private gigs and it is this company that helped her join the Mrs. Universe competitions.

Mrs. Universe UAE prioritises the importance of being involved and giving back through a dedicated international platform of charitable partnerships.