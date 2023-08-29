Why MC Kats and Alien Skin are feuding over Champion Gudo

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) and media personality Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats have nothing much in common. However, a 10-year-old has made them cross paths.

MC Kats appeared on a local TV last week recounting his experience trying to broker a meeting between Alien Skin and Victoria University vice-chancellor Lawrence Muganga to enable child rapper Deogratius Ssendiwala alias Champion Gudo, who is under the former’s care, to join Kampala Parents School.

MC Kats said the experience was not pleasant.

According to him, the first time they talked, the Sitya Danger singer warmed up to the idea, but minutes between their phone conversation and relaying feedback to Muganga, Alien Skin had turned cold and repulsive. Kats said Alien demanded that they head to his music camp, Fangone Forest, in Makindye, a city suburb, to pick the youngster themselves, a suggestion that reeked of disrespect.

Days later, Alien Skin accused Kats of being dishonest with him on the issue of the school choosing to admit the boy, serving him unclear feedback.

On Monday, August 28, during a TikTok livestream, the two men clashed, with Alien accusing Kats of pretending to care a lot more for Gudo than his family. Gudo’s brother, who was part of the livestream, claimed he started the Gudo brand and, therefore, pinned Kats for not looking for their father, who allegedly abandoned his responsibilities when Gudo was just four months old.

He even suggested that they give the Kampala Parents School offer to their youngest brother who missed school last term.

Kats, after learning about the woes of Gudo’s family, then apologised and conceded that he is now aware he should have looked for him.

Godfrey Kibuuka, the alleged father, days ago, threatened to take action/drag Alien to Police if he doesn’t take Gudo to Kampala Parents School.

He said he has no idea how his son ended up under the guardianship of the Sitya Danger hitmaker, but conceded that he is impressed with what his sons are doing in entertainment.

Alien has now threatened to return Gudo to Kawempe, a city suburb, where he lived before, to cut down on the drama. His problem, he said, was not Gudo going to Kampala Parents School, but the agenda to show that the youngster was having a difficult life.