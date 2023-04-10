Why many local TVs use foreign content

By Hussein Kiganda

Uganda Communications Commissions (UCC) boss Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo has shed light on why some local television channels in Uganda choose to use more foreign content than local content, which is contrary to the broadcasting policy.

The 2006 Broadcasting Policy refers to local content as that which recognises the culture and linguistic diversity of Uganda, carrying themes of relevance to the local audience and produced under Uganda’s creative control. The minimum broadcasting standards by UCC is for 70% of all content to be local.

Attending a Twitter space on April 7, 2023, Sewankambo noted that as much as the commission presses local TVs to run local content, it recognises that the media has to stay afloat by speaking to its audience to attract advertisers while minimising costs of production.

“They buy foreign content at a cheaper cost compared to Ugandan content. In some cases, you find some of them buying an episode at $100, which is way lower than that in Uganda,” she noted.

Sewankambo advised that there should be a local platform, where all Ugandan movies can be streamed, saying the audience is going online, so it is where the market is shifting to.

She also noted that Ugandans have not yet found confidence in local content because the media has not created a positive image of it.

Sewankambo urged the media to make efforts to create a positive image for the local film industry.

“Ugandans have no confidence in local content because we have not yet put it out to them, in terms of showing them how good it is. The media and other stakeholders should work towards it,” she said.

Sewankambo promised to give more support to the film industry and to source more funding for the Uganda Film Festival through partners.