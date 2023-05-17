Why Loukman Ali missed out on Uganda Film Festival 2023 nominees

By Ahmad Muto

Cinematographer Loukman Ali has told The Kampala Sun that he is not anywhere on the Uganda Film Festival 2023 nominations list announced on Monday, May 15, because he never submits his work for award consideration. He said the times he has received nominations, and won, it was the effort of the cast and others involved in the project.

“I think this time they either didn’t see the call or something, so my team didn’t submit. Personally, I am not into awards and festivals. I don’t submit my work. Even the Nigerian ones. Most times I am shocked to see the nominations. Of course, there are those to which I submit to,” he said.

Loukman explained: “Not that I do not rate the other awards, but when I was growing up, I knew that all the movies I liked premiered at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) so it holds that spot in my heart. It might not even be prestigious, but in my mind, all the best movies have always come from there. It is attached to things that inspired me.”

He attributes his cold attitude towards awards and festivals to being an introvert, shy and not ready to dress up, go meet people, smile, all for the sake of an award.

Loukman scored a nomination at the coveted Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in Nigeria and has already decided he is not going to attend.

“Now like the AMVCAs. I am nominated, but I am not going. That one needs too much effort. I have a phobia for flying. I only do it if it is a job, I am going to get paid. But not to just attend an event. I am happy watching on TV,” said Loukman.

Note that Loukman scored three AMVCAs nominations – Sixteen Rounds for Best Short Film, Best Cinematographer and Best Director for Brotherhood.

At the inaugural iKon Awards that took place on March 25, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Loukman was forced to put on a black suit with black shoes and a white shirt. He accentuated the look with a bowtie.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, he said he wanted to fit into the dictated fashion sense at the event. Attendees were required to consider a black tie dress code.

Loukman said despite having looked smart, he felt shocked that he managed to change his daily casual fashion sense.

“I am still in shock. It’s the first time to see myself like this,” he said.