Why King Saha was made UMA vice-president

By Ahmad Muto

On Friday, August 18, 2023, the president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), Cindy Sanyu, announced the appointment of singer King Saha as the interim vice-president after a reshuffle.

Via a video she shared on social media and a written statement, she said they picked the Gundeeze singer because of experience and support for local music.

“I am here today to announce a major reshuffle in our cabinet starting with the very important role of the vice-president. While we are eagerly awaiting the nationwide elections, funded by the the Government through the Ministry of Gender, we remain committed in our pursuit of a thriving industry. In this regard, I am thrilled to introduce Mr. Mansur Semanda, popularly known as King Saha, as the newly-appointed vice-president of UMA,” she said.

“His wealth of experience in the music industry coupled with unwavering commitment in the advancement of Uganda music makes him a very valuable addition to the UMA leadership. This reshuffle also includes other positions like representative for the youth, regional and sub-regional leaders, but all will be announced in due time,” added Cindy.

In May 2022 during the association’s botched elections, Saha showed interest in the position of president that the incumbent, Cindy Sanyu and Lord Bitem also contested for. However, he later filed a formal complaint to the association’s electoral commission challenging their plan to hold the election online. Saha also accused them of failure to avail him with the voters register for scrutiny. During what was their first presidential debate at a local television station, he was a no-show.