Why Kassim Ouma, Okwiri fight flopped

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

The much-awaited fight between Kenyan Rayton Okwiri and Uganda’s Kassim Ouma the Dream did not take place on Boxing Day.

According to information obtained by this website the Ugandan promoter Steven Sembuya failed to pay the boxers before the bout as agreed.

Frustrated fans among them NUP’s Principal Bobi Wine could only look on under the down pour as it dawned that the fight would not be happening as the Kenyan fighter was a no-show.

Kenyan pugilist Okwiri (middle) on his flight to Kampala for the bout. Courtesy Photos

He (Okwiri) later took to social media to voice his frustration.  “I had spent two months preparing for this fight.  It is so disappointing,” he said    

During the official weigh-in event at Fairway Hotel in Kampala city, Ouma weighed 72.5 Kg to Okwiri’s 71.9 Kg.

Okwiri held Ouma by the neck as he vowed to crush him before his team members restrained him.

Ouma responded in Swahili dialect; “I want to crush you. My fans are yearning for the best” Ouma answered back.     

Ouma is currently based in Germany where he has been pitching camp for two years now since relocating from the United States of America (USA).

The former IBF Junior Middle weight World Champion was expected to take on the two-time Kenyan Olympian in a 10 round middle weight contest

