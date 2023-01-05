Why Kabaka Mwanga is trending

By Hussein Kiganda

We woke up recently to the trending phrase “Kabaka Mwanga” and I thought the late Buganda king had risen like Christ.

Well, my curiosity led me to this video where a village boy was boasting of his great looks.

In the video, the boy says he looks cute, swearing by Kabaka Mwanga’s name.

“Ndyeno naye gwe nanyirira, mama nanyirira va kwebyo (I am this side and I now look cute),” he said before exclaiming “Kabaka Mwanga.”

Ugandans on the internet have since made the phrase trend, translating it into a person confident of their looks. Some are using it as a surprise phrase and others as a swear phrase.

Must be The most confident man in Uganda right now.😂😂👊💀 pic.twitter.com/3Aka1BfTyi — REECE ™️🇺🇬 (@manchester_dude) January 4, 2023

MIL3S: “Somewhere somehow @CrystoPanda is looking for ways of doing Kabaka Mwanga. Owaye pandagaali, when are you dropping Kabaka Mwanga?”

Buganda’s Finest: “Mr president @PatriqKanyomozi, can we organise something for this before school resumes coz he is a true definition of good vibes ‘Kabaka Mwanga’.”

Blakniko: “We are looking for Kabaka Mwanga. He must know he is trending in the future.”

AuBR: “She claimed to be a virgin, but when I reached there, ehhhh… Kabaka Mwanga!”

D Cream: “For the good of this country, Kabaka Mwanga should be considered as the next governor of Bank of Uganda.”

RicHieYHam: “Imagine finding the person you expect to help you with some money brushing with salt. Eeehh this January indeed has got 67 days, Kabaka Mwanga.’

Linda Evelyn Pretty’s Soulmate: “It’s a swear word for Baganda from Masaka. Something happens and they be like ‘Kabaka Mwanga’.”

Mr Hearts: “It’s very funny, why did he of all names mention Kabaka Mwanga yet he was born in Museveni and Mutebi times? That’s what I find funny. The other thing how did he have a clear phone with that neighbourhood he was in and how did the video get to TikTok.”

JAMGATS: “Any woman that tastes me will be screaming ‘Kabaka Mwanga’.”

Who is Kabaka Mwanga?

Danieri Basammula-Ekkere Mwanga II Mukasa, born in 1868, was the 31st king (kabaka) of Buganda Kingdom from 1884 to 1897.

Mwanga II is remembered by many Christians as having taken expelled missionaries and insisting that Christian converts abandon their faith or face death. He killed all those that stood against his rule and the Buganda traditions and these became martyrs in recent times.