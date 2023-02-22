Why Jahazi Pier for Roast and Rhyme

By Joan Murungi

This Sunday, the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam festival will be happening at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

Ragga Nyam Nyam is a Swangz Avenue organized event that takes place every February in the year. This is a fun felt event that has grown to showcase Uganda’s best music acts and for this reason, Jahazi Pier has been chosen as the best venue for the event.

Roast and Rhyme revellers whip out their phones to record selfies without fear of goons. The venue is generally safe. Photo: Nicholas O’Neal

The event has held most of its editions at this venue because of its breathtaking nature and wildlife by the lake

Speaking to the Kampala Sun, Swangz Avenue’s events manager Jaylor Birungi revealed that the Jahazi Pier was chosen because of its fascinating scenery, big space, and security.

The event has grown to become a steady fixture on Uganda’s events calendar. This is its sixth year with close to 20 editions and it has also been held at Murchison falls National Park, Lugogo cricket oval and places like Jinja.

Organizers’ have continued to make changes to make sure that party goers have a pleasant experience every time.