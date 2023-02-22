Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Why Jahazi Pier for Roast and Rhyme
Latest News

Why Jahazi Pier for Roast and Rhyme

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

This Sunday, the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam festival will be happening at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

Ragga Nyam Nyam is a Swangz Avenue organized event that takes place every February in the year. This is a fun felt event that has grown to showcase Uganda’s best music acts and for this reason, Jahazi Pier has been chosen as the best venue for the event.

Roast and Rhyme revellers whip out their phones to record selfies without fear of goons. The venue is generally safe. Photo: Nicholas O’Neal

The event has held most of its editions at this venue because of its breathtaking nature and wildlife by the lake

Speaking to the Kampala Sun, Swangz Avenue’s events manager Jaylor Birungi revealed that the  Jahazi Pier was chosen because of its fascinating scenery, big space, and security.

The event has grown to become a steady fixture on Uganda’s events calendar. This is its sixth year with close to 20 editions and it has also been held at Murchison falls National Park, Lugogo cricket oval and places like Jinja.

Organizers’ have continued to make changes to make sure that party goers have a pleasant experience every time.

You may also like

Wakaliwood star represents Uganda in France

KCCA to revoke licences of bars over noise pollution

RDC Hudu Hussein defends Bobi Wine’s son, shocks UoT

No Fenon staff was injured at Lugogo- Steve Jean

Miss Tourism Uganda in city cleaning campaign

TikToker Brennan baby aces O ‘level exams

Kenzo shows off Grammy medal

Nexus Lounge wins battle for Chameleone After Party

Buzibu movie screened at National Theatre

City Pastor Martin Ssempa offers self for modelling gig

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.