Why Isma Olaxess released a rap song

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Blogger Isma Olaxess aka Jajja Iculi, who was gunned down on May 6, has been known for his outspoken nature, speaking his mind without fear, and unsettling many people in the entertainment and political arena.

During one of his videos, he slammed some artistes for not knowing how to sing and revealed their stunts that he said were meant to attract media attention.

However, netizens criticised Isma for commenting on the music industry yet he has never outed any song. To them, he didn’t know about the hustles of the industry and, therefore, had no authority to pin the artistes.

Well, to prove that they were wrong, the self-styled blogger and social media influencer stormed the studio and put his voice onto a hip-hop beat. He recorded a song dubbed Ndi Mukubi Wa Rap in which he unleashed his musical talent.

