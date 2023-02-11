Why Gravity celebrated Chameleone’s concert flop

By Alfred Byenkya

Gravity Omutujju is in the spotlight for allegedly celebrating Jose Chameleone’s concert flop

The rapper was bashed by fans of Chameleone and Leone Music Empire for saying that “That’s How God Pays Back,” a statement which clearly meant that he was reffering to Chameleone’s concert flop

Before the concert, Gravity said that he will not give the show a drop urging his fans to go the show because Chameleone never supports him whenever he has shows at the same venue

While holding his 2022 concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval grounds, Gravity said that Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine should retire from singing because they have nothing new to add to the industry

He also predicted a slow turn up at the concert because he thinks that Chameleon’s influence is going down because the current generation doesn’t believe him

This forced the supporters of the three legendary singers to attack him and was forced to hold a press conference clarifying on what he actually meant when made the statement

Before the Gwanga Mujje concert, fans of Leone Island and Chameleone held an activation meeting at Park Enkadde Mall in Kampala and used this opportunity to tell Gravity to stop involving Chameleone in his issues

He told him to leave him alone because Chameleone is the reason why the Ugandan music Industry is growing at first rate.

They said the singer is one of the artistes that have laid a foundation upon which the current crop of artistes like Gravity are using.

According to producer Bushingtone, there’s need for industry stakeholders to punish Gravity because his words against Chameleone

“I think the whole industry needs to rally fans to boycott Gravity’s music. Artistes should stop sharing stage with him. Dj’s should stop playing his music. Let’s all do what we can to show him what it means to be bad,” he added