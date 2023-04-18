Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Why Ghetto Kids didn’t perform any Ugandan songs at Britain’s Got Talent
Top News

Why Ghetto Kids didn’t perform any Ugandan songs at Britain’s Got Talent

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Triplets Ghetto Kids’ founder and manager Dauda Kavuma has explained why the children never performed any Ugandan songs at the Britain’s Got Talent show.

“We submitted many songs, including those made from Uganda, but the producers of Britain’s Got Talent couldn’t use them because of copyright issues,” he said in an interview with local television stations on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Kavuma further said using Ugandan-made music was going to take a lot of time yet they were given a few days before being invited to the UK.

“During the application process, we sent links of the kid’s videos and they later responded to us with an invite. It was unbelievable because we thought we couldn’t make it,” he said.

Kavuma added that getting the golden buzzer at the show means that the kids qualified for the semi-finals of the competition and will be going back to the UK for another show later this year.

You may also like

Police warn moneylenders against taking national IDs as collateral

Former Eagles Productions musicians to sing  at Mesach Semakula’s concert

South Sudan’s Frog lands collabo with Uganda’s Chameleone

Karamoja affairs state minister Nandutu hands self to Police

State withdraws red beret charges against Entebbe butcher

Jackson Mayanja set to return as KCCA interim head coach

Iron sheets scandal: ‘Aaagnes’ Nandutu dodges police summons, risks arrest

NEMA summons Kololo bar owners over noise population

End of an era: Zulitums, record label part ways

Suudi Man denies being arrested, says he is in US to broker...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.