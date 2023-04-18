Why Ghetto Kids didn’t perform any Ugandan songs at Britain’s Got Talent

By Alfred Byenkya

Triplets Ghetto Kids’ founder and manager Dauda Kavuma has explained why the children never performed any Ugandan songs at the Britain’s Got Talent show.

“We submitted many songs, including those made from Uganda, but the producers of Britain’s Got Talent couldn’t use them because of copyright issues,” he said in an interview with local television stations on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Kavuma further said using Ugandan-made music was going to take a lot of time yet they were given a few days before being invited to the UK.

“During the application process, we sent links of the kid’s videos and they later responded to us with an invite. It was unbelievable because we thought we couldn’t make it,” he said.

Kavuma added that getting the golden buzzer at the show means that the kids qualified for the semi-finals of the competition and will be going back to the UK for another show later this year.