Why Frank Gashumba wants a low-key wedding

By Alfred Byenkya

Sisimuka Uganda’s Frank Gashumba has hinted on plans of getting married but he insists that when it happens, it will be a low-key affair that will consist of not more than 20 people

In an interview on Urban Television, Gashumba said that he is still interested in having his dream wedding but he is taking time to organize it

“Yes, I will be having my wedding ceremony but I am taking my time because the event will be simple to organize as the number of the invited guests will not exceed 20 people,” he said

He said that the 20 people wedding plan has always been his idea for a long time because he doesn’t like weddings with large crowds

“My wedding should have few people because I will organize it myself without fundraising from friends and the public,” he said

He further said that there’s no need for the public to know which woman he will be settling down with but said that he is seeing someone and at a right time, she will be known after committing himself to her

He used the interview and urged men not to rush into formalizing their relationships with women they are dating

“The reason why relationships are breaking up today is because women are forcing men to commit into relationships they are not ready to handle and as a result, they end up having kids when they are not ready,” he added