Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Why Frank Gashumba wants a low-key wedding
Latest News

Why Frank Gashumba wants a low-key wedding

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Sisimuka Uganda’s Frank Gashumba has hinted on plans of getting married but he insists that when it happens, it will be a low-key affair that will consist of not more than 20 people

In an interview on Urban Television, Gashumba said that he is still interested in having his dream wedding but he is taking time to organize it

“Yes, I will be having my wedding ceremony but I am taking my time because the event will be simple to organize as the number of the invited guests will not exceed 20 people,” he said

He said that the 20 people wedding plan has always been his idea for a long time because he doesn’t like weddings with large crowds

“My wedding should have few people because I will organize it myself without fundraising from friends and the public,” he said

He further said that there’s no need for the public to know which woman he will be settling down with but said that he is seeing someone and at a right time, she will be known after committing himself to her

He used the interview and urged men not to rush into formalizing their relationships with women they are dating

“The reason why relationships are breaking up today is because women are forcing men to commit into relationships they are not ready to handle and as a result, they end up having kids when they are not ready,” he added  

You may also like

Cindy Sanyu treated to surprise baby shower

Police releases Easter holiday security guidelines

Kafa Coh, The Girl in The Yellow Jumper dominate the iKon awards

Singer Alien Skin nearly thumps gossip guru Kayz

Haruna Mubiru disbands Kream Production

I can’t turn my back on Islam like Chameleone- Madrat

Blogger Ritah Kaggwa secures scholarship for Bruno K’s love child

Journalist Charles Odongtho touted for ‘big things’ at OPM

Dare call me a beggar again – Samson Kasumba

NSSF implores film body Pearlwood to join fund

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.