Why Fik Fameica is angry with Grenade

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Fik Fameica is livid with fellow singer Grenade after the latter released their music collaboration. The former’s concern is the timing. Fameica who was forced to react after his fans got concerned that he featured in a song with a guy who dominated news the whole of this week over a bar brawl with fellow singer Rickman.

The rather evocative title Mumpeemu got a section of his fans questioning why he is getting himself involved in a fight they feel he should stay far away from. It is worth noting that after the fight, a section of the public called it a stunt to market a new song. And boom, he dropped a song.

On Instagram, where Grenade posted the song that was released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Fameica succumbed to pressure and addressed the issue in the comments, telling Grenade his contribution to the song wasn’t a cue to involve him in his drama. “Man, I dint drop a verse on this song for you to involve me in your drama!!!!” he lashed.

Grenade on his part, replied telling Fameica the song is nearly half a decade old. “@iamfikfameica this is not a drama song Bro we did this 4 years ago G come on man.”

The three artistes here have all been linked with city socialite Sheilah Gashumba She was very much present and involved in the bar brawl that happened at a city establishment where her boyfriend, Rickman was beaten to pulp.