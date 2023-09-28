Thursday, September 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Why Fik Fameica is angry with Grenade
Entertainment

Why Fik Fameica is angry with Grenade

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Rapper Fik Fameica is livid with fellow singer Grenade after the latter released their music collaboration. The former’s concern is the timing. Fameica who was forced to react after his fans got concerned that he featured in a song with a guy who dominated news the whole of this week over a bar brawl with fellow singer Rickman.

The rather evocative title Mumpeemu got a section of his fans questioning why he is getting himself involved in a fight they feel he should stay far away from. It is worth noting that after the fight, a section of the public called it a stunt to market a new song. And boom, he dropped a song.

On Instagram, where Grenade posted the song that was released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Fameica succumbed to pressure and addressed the issue in the comments, telling Grenade his contribution to the song wasn’t a cue to involve him in his drama. “Man, I dint drop a verse on this song for you to involve me in your drama!!!!” he lashed.

Grenade on his part, replied telling Fameica the song is nearly half a decade old. “@iamfikfameica this is not a drama song Bro we did this 4 years ago G come on man.”

The three artistes here have all been linked with city socialite Sheilah Gashumba She was very much present and involved in the bar brawl that happened at a city establishment where her boyfriend, Rickman was beaten to pulp.

You may also like

Comedian Mickey Seems2Funny to award lucky fan at maiden concert

AMAAs nominated movie “The Kitara Chronicles” screens at national theatre

‘Nkumira Omukwano’ is big in Tanzania – Aziz Azion

Voltage music bounces back with 6-track EP

South Africans snub Burna Boy, cancels concert

Cindy killed it fashion wise at battle, says Abryanz

Evelyn Lagu’s concert to go on despite demise- Mesach Semakula

Music Association leaders meet Attorney General over copyright law

Five years later, Keko is back home

Rwandan poet Eric 1Key to headline eighth Kafunda Session

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.