Why DJ Jacob and Eddy Kenzo fans are feuding

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality and Bunamwaya LC III councillor DJ Jacob Omutuuze and singer Eddy Kenzo’s fans clashed on Saturday, October 14, 2023 after the former got accused of giving the BET Award winner a playlist blackout by not including him anywhere on his radio countdown show despite having great music.

This incensed the disk jockey who took to Facebook to deal the agitated fans a rejoinder. He assured them that the songs they consider great aren’t close to the quality on the countdown. He also branded the Grammy nominee fake.

“When I used to promote your evil artist, how much did you pay me???? Stop bringing your negative vibes on my page. It’s a free world and your artist song can’t fit in our countdown. Years back I used to promote his music, did you force me????? Stop forcing fake songs on people and abusing me won’t change my stance,” he posted on Facebook.

DJ Jacob and Kenzo were friends for years and always showered each other praises. However, this year he confirmed they nolonger got along, joining the likes of Big Eye and Aziz Azion that also used to be close to the Big Talent boss, but not anymore.

In June, DJ Jacob disclosed he was nolonger friends Kenzo and wasn’t sure he existed. Recall Kenzo for years named and praised him among the media personalities that believed in him as a budding talent years ago and gave him airplay.

He later pleaded with Kenzo after his fans launched unceasing attacks on him and his daughter to stop or risk compelling him to share some of his best kept secrets.