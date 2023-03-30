Why Diamond’s baby mama and Bahati’s wife are feuding

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna and Kenyan singer Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, have escalated their feud just days after denying there was tension.

Tanasha has since unfollowed Diana on Instagram, and this was made public after their fans found out this week. The latter had alleged that what gave the rumours life was them not being seen to together anymore yet they are just busy.

However, Diana, who is a budding singer, released a song titled Narudi Soko with lyrics that Tanasha’s fans found stinging.

In the song, Diana goes on about a relationship that they feel is about Tanasha and Diamond, which resulted into a baby boy, but was unsuccessful and the car gift she received was also taken back. That Tanasha’s effort to fix the relationship was also a huge flop.

Diana also said in the song that Diamond, once done with singer Zuchu, will find another heart to break. And on she went about a number of failed relationships/marriages in Nairobi.

The song released three weeks ago has so far received over 800,000 views.

With a rather thick, infectious and danceable beat, it carries the vibe of a song written to provoke, especially with the cheers every after she hits at her targets.