Why Cristiano Ronaldo has been sentenced to 99 lashes in Iran

By Ahmad Muto

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could face 99 lashes for committing adultery in Iran after a number of Iranian lawyers filed complaints against him as result of a photo of him with a painter taken in September during a visit that has been deemed inappropriate.

Ronaldo was in the Iranian capital of Tehran with his Al-Nassr team to face Iranian side Persepolis in the group stage of the Asian Champions League. He met Iranian painter Fatemah Hamami, an ardent fan of his who offered a picture of him she painted as a gift.

An excited Ronaldo, in expression of gratitude, planted a kiss on her cheek, took pictures holding her, and for her effort, handed her a signed jersey.

It incensed Iranian lawyers because according to their law, touching a married woman is the equivalent of adultery.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo has been sentenced to 99 lashes next time he sets foot in the country.

Now pundits say if Al-Nassr makes it to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League, chances of him returning to Iran are high where authorities will arrest him and deliver the punishment.

However, the Iranian Embassy in Madrid has dismissed the report, arguing that Ronaldo’s meeting with the artist, who is paralysed, was supported by Iranian officials.

“His sincere and humane meeting with Fatemah Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country’s sports authorities,” they said.