Why comedian Salvador blanked ‘Africa Laughs’ show this year

By Ignatius Kamya

Comedian Patrick Salvador has cited the lack of sponsors as the main reason he has not held his annual Africa laughs concert this year.

While talking to Kampala Sun on Thursday, Salvador said these days the comedy industry is going through some hard time because its been over shadowed by musicians and so sponsors see no reason putting their money in comedy.

“In Uganda its very difficult to organize a show without sponsors because the costs both of production and venue are high, I had the money but needed support.” Said Salvador.

He said these days he is only organizing shows that he can sustain and no longer on any pressure of say organizing weekly or monthly.

The funny man organized a show at Theater Labonita in where Zambian born Malawian Daliso Chaponda was the main act,