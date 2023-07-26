Why Cindy won’t battle Rema Namakula musically

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu, while appearing on Bukedde Television’s Ekyenya on Wednesday, July 26, said the one person she does not look forward to battling musically is singer Rema Namakula.

Cindy scheduled her concert on the same day and venue as singer Sheebah – Kololo Ceremonial Ground on September 15, 2023. She went to add that she is ready to battle all Ugandan female musicians apart from Rema Namakula.

“Take Rema out,” she said once the suggested list that included Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, and Lydia Jazmine was read to her.

“She is a singer. She can’t be compared to the rest. She is an actual singer that also represents her art very well. She has a way she carries her brand on stage up to her home. And she is consistent,” continued Cindy.

However, responding to a suggestion that singer Spice Diana can actually make her sweat, Cindy conceded that there might be some truth to it.

“Spice Diana can actually make me break sweat, because I don’t want there to be any chance that after the battle, they get back to comparing themselves with me,” she added.

Cindy has triggered many artistes the last few days, from calling them children to arguing that none of the current top female artistes can beat her on stage, musically.