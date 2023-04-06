Why Bebe Cool doesn’t fast during Ramadhan

By Joan Murungi

Ever since Bebecool announced that he doesn’t fast in the holy month of Ramadhan due to ulcers (in 2019), many turned his confession into a laughing matter.

Some have made memes of him commenting about it whereas others have been naming his claims of having stomach ulcers untrue.

At the beginning of this holy month of Ramadhan, Tikokers jumped onto challenge of his interview, where he says “I would like to fast but whenever I fast and it clocks 2:00pm, I normally get a very serious fever”.

Such videos of him have been trending on different social media platforms and everyone has made it a center of discussion.

People like comedian Frank Mubiru alias Chiko also got onto the bottom of this and revealed that Bebecool is not used to hunger. He also gave an explanation as to why Bebecool doesn’t fast.

Comedian Chiko believves Bebe Cool’s rich upbringing bars him from fasting. Photo Joan Murungi

“He grew up from a rich family and food is always there. Bebecool is a minister’s kid that feeds on milk. Whenever he makes a U turn and opens the fridge, milk is always available. Even at your place, I know it’s hard for you to just look at food.” Mubiru revealed.

“Religion wants those that are alive. If you have ulcers and you can’t fast, Allah forgives you. He will be like I saw this. Do you want people to first die? Mubiru asked.

As Zuena celebrated her new age two days ago, she went ahead and said that her husband doesn’t fast because she got used to serving his meals so early. When he spends much time minus having a meal, he gets a fever.