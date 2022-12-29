Thursday, December 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Why Allan Kanyike was buried in signature Fedora hat
Latest News

Why Allan Kanyike was buried in signature Fedora hat

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment


By Joan Murungi
When Allan Kanyike’s body was placed on the church verandah of St Charles Lwanga Catholic church, Ntinda for public viewing yesterday, it was observed that Kayinke’s body was dressed in a grey suit. On his side, there laid a blue Fedora hat.

Friends and family file past Allan Kanyike’s casket during the requiem mass. Photo by Joan Murungi


To many, this did not come as a surprise. It gave an impression that his family members surely knew what Kanyinke loved to wear when he was still alive.

For those that knew the deceased, his hat is a thing he cherished. Wherever he went, he never left out in his wardrobe.

Some of the members of the Kanyike family during the requiem mass. Photo by Joan Murungi


Kanyike’s family told the Kampala Sun that Kanyike’s attire of a suit and Fedora hat means that that’s the kind of style the deceased has always loved.
Even when he worked in London. He always smartly dressed in a suit and fedora hat, with a briefcase in his hands no matter the weather.

Allan Dynamite Kanyike’s sister breaks down as she lays a wreath on his casket. Photo by Joan Murungi

“Whenever he came back to Uganda, he would buy me a tie and then tell me about how good it would look on me if I was putting on a suit. He was always a very smart man.” His nephew Joseph Kanyike said.

You may also like

Johnnie Walker to usher in 2023 with unique experience

Major film highlights in 2022

Allan Kanyike’s love for Uganda knew no bounds, family

Dynamite Allan Kanyike to be buried tomorrow

How Ugandan actors celebrated Christmas

Miss Kumam 2022 crowned

Singer Barbie Jay celebrates X-Mas with the needy

Five perish in Boxing Day accident

Tweets posted 10 years ago cost journalist CNN job

Former Public Service head Mitala is dead

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.