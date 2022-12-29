Why Allan Kanyike was buried in signature Fedora hat



By Joan Murungi

When Allan Kanyike’s body was placed on the church verandah of St Charles Lwanga Catholic church, Ntinda for public viewing yesterday, it was observed that Kayinke’s body was dressed in a grey suit. On his side, there laid a blue Fedora hat.

Friends and family file past Allan Kanyike’s casket during the requiem mass. Photo by Joan Murungi



To many, this did not come as a surprise. It gave an impression that his family members surely knew what Kanyinke loved to wear when he was still alive.

For those that knew the deceased, his hat is a thing he cherished. Wherever he went, he never left out in his wardrobe.

Some of the members of the Kanyike family during the requiem mass. Photo by Joan Murungi



Kanyike’s family told the Kampala Sun that Kanyike’s attire of a suit and Fedora hat means that that’s the kind of style the deceased has always loved.

Even when he worked in London. He always smartly dressed in a suit and fedora hat, with a briefcase in his hands no matter the weather.

Allan Dynamite Kanyike’s sister breaks down as she lays a wreath on his casket. Photo by Joan Murungi

“Whenever he came back to Uganda, he would buy me a tie and then tell me about how good it would look on me if I was putting on a suit. He was always a very smart man.” His nephew Joseph Kanyike said.