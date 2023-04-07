Friday, April 7, 2023
Top News

Why Alimpa was arrested, released a day later

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

A Rakai-based court has granted Kadongo Kamu singer Ronald Alimpa bail.

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, from Kampala and driven to Rakai district for prosecution after promoter Norbert Events sued him for failing to perform at the December 2022 music show he had organised in the district.

Norbert Events said Alimpa’s failure to turn up for the show made him lose over sh180m.

He, therefore, wanted court to compel the singer to pay him all that money despite giving him sh3m as deposit.

It is alleged that Alimpa’s failure to turn up at the event forced revellers to turn rowdy and destroy property, including generators, sound systems and plastic chairs.

However, Alimpa told court that he failed to turn up for the show because of the fractures he sustained during the deadly Semuto Road accident.

He said due to the fractures, he couldn’t move in a car as he was wheelchair-bound.

This explanation was enough to force court to accept Alimpa’s bail application on Thursday, April 5.

Alimpa was told to report to court whenever called upon until the case is disposed off. 

