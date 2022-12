Who won what award at ASFAs

By Ivan Kabuye

Held under the theme Awakening, we saw many new faces scooping awards at this year’s Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, December 16.

Trevor Stuurman (right) scooping an Icon Award of the Year at the Abyranz Style and Fashion Awards at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, December 16, 2022. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

MoTIV team picking the Business Maverick of the Year award at the Abyranz Style and Fashion Awards at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

This year’s ASFAs had eight categories for the honorary award, and 18 categories voted by the public to highlight personalities, brands, influencers, and designers who are impacting the industry.

Below is the full list of winners at the ASFAs.

Honorary awards

· FASHION INFLUENCER AWARD – ANGELLA SUMMER NAMUBIRU

· BUSINESS MAVERICK OF THE YEAR – MoTIV

· BEST FASHION CONTRIBUTOR DIASPORA – MKO WORLD

· TRAILBLAZER AWARD – AAMITO LAGUM

· LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD –ERIC RAISINA

· ICON AWARD – TREVOR STUURMAN

· ASFA VISIONARY AWARD – KASULE RAPHAEL

· AWARD FOR POSTIVE CHARGE – MITCHEL OMAMTEKER

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· MOSES TURAHIRWA – WINNER

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· DYNA VENCE –WINNER

AFRICAN FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· AFRICAN BOY – WINNER

MODEL OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· TEDDY ONDO ELLA – WINNER

EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR WOMENSWEAR (AFRICA)

· WYNE KIRABO – WINNER FUMI THE LABEL

BEAUTY BRAND OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· BT BEAUTY UGANDA – WINNER

BEAUTY BRAND OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· HUDDAH COSMETICS – WINNER

EMERGING FASHION BRAND (UGANDA)

· TRU IKON – WINNER

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA

· IMANI MAKEUP – WINNER

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· MAKEUP BY ZULKY – WINNER

HAIR ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· AFROS & MO –WINNER

HAIR ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· RICKY KISH – WINNER

FASHION STYLIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· CHAM RONNIE – WINNER

IMAGE MAKER OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· SASHA VYBZ – WINNER

IMAGE MAKER OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· TREVOR STUURMAN – WINNER

FASHIONABLE MUSIC VIDEO AWARD (UGANDA)

· MBAGA – Nsimbi –WINNER

FASHIONABLE MUSIC VIDEO AWARD (AFRICA)

· BANDANA – Fireboy & Asake – WINNER

MOST STYLISH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· GRENADE OFFICIAL –WINNER

MOST STYLISH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· FIREBOY – WINNER

MOST STYLISH FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· PIA POUNDS – WINNER

MOST STYLISH FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· AYRA STARR – WINNER

MALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· Q SENIOR –WINNER

MALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· ENI OLUWA – WINNER

FEMALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (UGANDA)

· SHARNE NATUKUNDA – WINNER

FEMALE FASHIONISTA OF THE YEAR (AFRICA)

· DENISE DAINTY – WINNER

MOST STYLISH MALE PERSONALITY (AFRICA)

· EBUKA – WINNER

MOST STYLISH FEMALE PERSONALITY (UGANDA)

· SANDRA TWINOBURYO – WINNER

MOST STYLISH FEMALE PERSONALITY (AFRICA)

· OFFICIAL DOYIN – WINNER

FASHION JOURNALISM EXCELLENCE AWARD (AFRICA)

· BELLA NAIJA STYLE – WINNER