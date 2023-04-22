Who is Dide? Masked rapper claiming to be Premier League footballer 

By Kampala Sun Writer

Footballers have been known to show off their musical talents from time to time – but the latest to do so has kept us all guessing.

DIDE – who claims to be a Premier League star – dropped rap track Thrill on YouTube over the weekend, although so far they’ve managed to keep their true identity a secret, with their face hidden under an elaborate rose-adorned mask.

It might sound a bit too much like The Masked Singer for comfort, but football fans have gone wild for the track, flooding social media with their theories about who DIDE could be.

What do we know about the mysterious rapper – and who might be behind the face covering?

According to his YouTube channel, DIDE is a Premier League footballer, a fact which was confirmed when he released a Freestyle video on there in February.

‘Premier League footballer jumps in with this freestyle video,’ the page said at the time.

‘Keeping his identity unknown by wearing a uniquely designed mask that is covered in roses. He goes by the name…..DIDE.’

Thrill is the mystery rapper’s first full-length track, which offers such lyrical hints as ‘my team stay winning’ and ‘every game is like a final’ as well as suggesting the papers might ask ‘which baller is this’.

‘Get ready to be blown away by the powerful new music video for ‘Thrill’!’ DIDE’s YouTube channel tells us.

Following on from that, many have suggested that it could be striker Eddie Nketiah – who has been out injured recently – pointing to the fact that the name DIDE is an anagram of his first name (only spelt ‘Eddi’ instead)