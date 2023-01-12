When Ugandans cry more than the bereaved

By Joan Murungi

We misfortune befalls, many are fast to wail more than the bereaved. Increasingly, the bereaved are now telling their “friends and families” to stop making noise for them. This is happening in many cases, especially where women are faced with violence. To bring you up to speed, Pretty Nicole, 14, is in the news after having been battered by Queen Kafta and gang, on allegations that she is in love with the latter’s boyfriend. As social media was calling for justice for Nicole, she told police that she does not want the culprits ….., and so she was going to protect them from prosecution. Many other older women have taken Nicole’s path, protecting their alleged torturers and we who moan louder walk away with coiled tails. Should we just stop it, or continue to shout until our wails will be heard? There were cases like ….

Laila Kayondo and Mbuga

In 2015, SK Mbuga was arrested after he had physically abused his then girlfriend Leila Kayondo. Kayondo admitted to this on her Facebook page and this raised the attention of women activities that offered to stand behind her and see to it that Mbuga is punished for his deeds. Days after, she apologized to the police for reporting the issue, took on the blame and asked for Mbuga’s release.

Leilah Kayondo’s battery from SK Mbuga sucked in the public. File Photo

“I apologize to the Inspector General of Police, the Uganda Police, fans and the social media community. I have now realized that my Facebook post caused unnecessary attention. But I would like to appreciate the immediate response of Uganda police for apprehending SK Mbuga. I would like to assure you that Sk Mbuga and I have resolved our domestic issues and I would like to appeal to the IGP to grant him a police bond and release him.” Kayondo revealed. A little while after the beating, SK Mbuga married another woman.

This left many in shock and disappointment.

Last year, it’s alleged that singer Weasel and his girlfriend Sandra Teta were involved in a domestic row that left Teta’s face disfigured. Police got involved whereas Daniela Atim and singer Bucha Man’s wife came out to ensure that Teta gets justice.

Infact, Daniela alleged that she knows Weasel for battering women. Bucha Man’s wife also revealed that Teta always told her about how Weasel has always assaulted her. Surprisingly, Teta told them to back off. She took to her social media platforms and branded whatever had been said about her false.

Experts speak out

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire told the Kampala Sun that in some communities, victims choose to keep silent and it’s the people in their communities that decide to notify police. However, some victims choose not to let the culprit arrested since they feel that they are compromised, the person involved is the bread winner or that they are being intimidated.

“When it is adults involved in such scenarios, evidence is needed on file. The assaulted is required to make a police statement and tell what happened but when they change their mind and lose interest in the case, courts of law will lose interest in the matter and close the case.”

When the victim involved is a minor, the state or the parent will take up the case to see to it that the child gets justice and the culprit is arrested. Meanwhile, Owoyesigyire calls upon parents to keep vigilant on what their children do and also advise them.

Pretty Nicole was a victim of battery and the public jumped to her defence. File Photo

It is noted that a brother or sister to the victim who is a minor has a right to prosecute if he has collaborative evidence on the suspect. Basing of Nicole’s case, there is already a documentary evidence that shows that the offense was committed. That’s what Nicole’s relatives can rely on incase the minor fails to cooperate with law enforcement.

On finding out that Nicole is a minor who even left her parents place to where no one knows before the incident happened, lawyer and women activist Joyce Nalunga’s head was left buzzling with a lot of questions. “What we put in our kids is what comes out of them. If the child starts misbehaving, it means that somewhere in the discipline chain, you missed something as a parent. If the child doesn’t listen to you, that means you aren’t imparting listening values.”

All this comes from the parent not nurturing an empowered informed child and as they grow, the kids feel like its survival for the fittest.

Since the child is a minor, it simply indicates that they aren’t communicating with the parent. They communicate only by beating, abusing and being rude. With all this, children can’t pick the message. “Sit them down and have a meaningful beautiful conversation with your child. They will understand,” Nalunga advised.

How to protect minors against violence?

Children need to be empowered through knowledge sharing and awareness. They need to know their rights. Rights that they have to enjoy and can’t be deterred or affected by anyone else, so that they are able to appreciate their rights and protect them.

“If Nicole knew her rights, she wouldn’t have allowed herself to get involved in such a scenario. If people around her knew the rights perspective, they would also have respected it and know it would affect the rights of the others.” Nalunga said.

Girls need to gain a lot of confidence by knowing that it’s not the relationships that make them but, it’s them that make the relationship. This is so because if something has fallen out, they are able to confidently walk out of the relationships unlikely conflict and harm to their lives.

Nalunga says that girls need to be empowered to be able to report a case if a matter arises.

Ignorance should be fought in cases were a minor takes the blame on herself and stops the law enforcement from getting involved in a case of violence against her. Such victims will always shun legal enforcement and the penalties.

That is why awareness, sensitization, trust and confidence building should be put into action for them to understand their safety because their life is better than the people they are trying to protect.

Nicole basically doesn’t trust the arm of the law. We need to make people trust it so that we can fight the offenders. Abuse of right is unacceptable in our society, communities, families and among the piers. Once they appreciate that, they will not fear reporting to police.

“She might be asking herself that how can I end up reporting my friends to police. They will not trust me, they will not believe in me and I will seize to have any friends.” Nalunga says.

To Nalunga, the girl child thinks that violence is a weapon and yet the more you keep silent, the more your rights are being abused and suffocated. They should understand the right approach and know that it can happen to another girl out there. It’s all about protecting the generation out there.

“I have dealt with a lot of defilement cases in Naguru that involve minors and these girls are ignorant. They do not know that they are not supposed to be involved in relationships but, they are understanding. Engaging her one on one minus any threat in a beautiful conversation is important.” Nalunga said.