When the DJ becomes a nuisance at your kwanjula

By Hussein Kiganda

Most times, for a party to be successful, disc jockeys, popularly known as deejays (DJs), must put in a lot of effort. It is the deejay’s role to hype the audience with good music that rhymes with the moment.

Despite being the masters of these parties, many have turned into a nuisance, playing music that is jaw-dropping on some occasions like introduction parties (kwanjula or kuhingira).

In 2022, I attended a kwanjula in Masaka, where the deejay played Muyaayu (reckless with life) by Mudra and Sitya Danger (I am not afraid of danger) by Alien Skin when the bride was coming out to meet the in-laws (bako). The guests were left puzzled about how such songs could be played at such an occasion.

Well, it turns out that it’s not only me concerned about these deejays.

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye wrote a tweet on January 7, 2023, requesting deejays to stop messing up great moments.

“Good morning, folks. Preparing for my cousin’s wedding and praying no DJ plays ‘Tuli Babandana’ when they dance into the reception,” Kasingye tweeted.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, DJ Bugy, a presenter at XFM, attributed the deejay’s ‘mess’ to a lack of research and the owners of the parties who make a list of the songs to be played.

“It depends, sometimes these songs are trending and they lift the morale of the audience so the organisers ask the deejay to put them on the list. However, deejays do not do enough research on what they are supposed to do at different events,” he said.

DJ Denno of Galaxy FM hinted that it depends on the deejay and what’s trending at that particular moment.

“It’s upon the organiser’s choice of the deejay. Some of them hire deejays that have even never been to such occasions. There is also a change in trends, some time back, they would play band music at such events, but now, they play Nigerian music and a few from the urban circle. This is because the ssengas (aunts) are now young and they have swag. They want to dance to those trending songs,” he said.

Denno added that deejays these days are young and all they know is the trending urban music that doesn’t rhyme with these events. He advised event organisers to hire professionals that have got experience at events like kwanjula.