What’s with Rick Ross and Diamond’s baby mamas?

By Ahmad Muto

Besides hit songs, a huge following and international awards, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is blessed with baby mamas.

He is by far the only publicly known musician that has fathered children in all the three East African community member states – Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. By social media standards and lingual, he is EAC’s most prolific in-law.

However, something about his baby mamas seem to tickle the fancy of some of the most celebrated entertainers miles away from what’s regarded by some quarters as the entertainment capital of the world – the United States. But one particular man is consistent, rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross, real name William Leonard Robert II.

In June 2021, Diamond’s Tanzanian baby mama Hamisa Mobetto took to photo sharing app, Instagram and shared a photo donning black infront of a Range rover with the caption: “I’m not trying to be in a relationship. I’m trying to be in a Range rover. The Maybach Music Group label boss, crawled to the comment section and told her she was going to cross the Atlantic: “You’re moving to the US.” Mobetto replied in an Instant: “All my bags are packed. I’m ready.” That was exactly 82 weeks ago.

At the time, when Tanzanians prodded her for answers on the kind of her relationship with the multi award-winning rapper, she said it was strictly professional. It was shortly after she had claimed Diamond was not holding his end in co-parenting as they had agreed on for their son, Dylan.

In November 2021, Mobetto flew to Dubai putting speculations to rest, especially after a video emerged of them cozying up at a night club with the Aston martin music hitmaker who shared it on his Instagram and tagged her.

In May 2022, Ross confirmed a romantic relationship with the mother of two after she asked him during a live Instagram session to tell their fans what they were up to. “Yes, she’s mine” was what he said. Meanwhile, Mobetto’s Instagram is full of Ross’ photos, and none of Diamond.

Fast forward, this took a new twist on Thursday, December 22, 2022 the day Diamond’s Ugandan baby mama socialite Zari Hassan hosted her All White Party at Club Motiv. She shared a video of Rick Ross endorsing the event on her Instagram much to the chagrin of Mobetto’s diehards online. That was a surprise and the equivalent of a knock-out given it is the source of happiness of the woman she once accused of being the cause of her separation the Naanjaze singer.

Belaire, regarded an elite drink that has the rapper as an ambassador co-sponsored the event but according to Tanzanians, Zari crossed the line trying to exact revenge after Mobetto had Dylan with Diamond while they (Diamond and Zari) were still together.

It should be noted that Diamond and Rick Ross are/were friends.