What you should know about aerobics exercises

By Joan Murungi

Shafic Sepuuya, an instructor from Celebrity Fitness Club Uganda, has revealed that dance movements and intense cardio aerobics are the most enjoyable aerobics combination.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, he explained how he comes up with an aerobics class sessions.

While studying in Dubai, he was once asked the steps needed to conduct a class of 45 minutes. He needed to explain how he would conduct a session which has children, youth, and the elderly and control the session so that everybody body benefits from it.

To achieve this, he explained that dance is used to entertain people, whereas intense cardio aerobics is used to create a uniform class.

Things considered while starting a session

“One must know the number of children and women. These are delicate people. Lead people at the same pace because we always have beginners,” Shafic said.

He noted that a professional instructor needs to brief people by explaining to them the significance of each move to the body so that they get interested, and also know what they are going to achieve.

“Make them understand. Some people come to get instant results, forgetting that our energy levels are different. Some exercise for three months and don’t lose weight, whereas for others, in two weeks, the weight is gone. As an instructor, you have to let your people know that this is a general class where you will be focusing on everyone.

“This means that everyone has to be on the right track. If the instructor moves to the right, follow suit. If he moves to the left, tag along too so that you can enjoy. We can’t call it a session when everyone is doing their own thing. Monitor the class and move with everyone. You can’t tell someone to do something minus telling its impact. This comes as a challenge because we have very many trainers, but instructors are few,” Shafic said.

Shafic clarified that trainers are crammers.

“Trainers do what they have seen others doing. However, an instructor is someone who directs people on the right track to follow. He explains each and every move, whereas a trainer will tell you to do things fwaaaa. Anyone can be a trainer. You need to act professional since you receive clients with different issues. Some of these clients have health problems and others have injuries.”

The three basics of training

While briefing his clients, Shafic always tells them that training involves commitment, determination, (discipline in class and discipline in diet).

With commitment, one needs to have passion for what they are doing. Some come for the aerobics class simply because the doctor advised them to make exercising the body a habit.

“If you decide to train four days a week, do it no matter the weather condition,” Shafic said.

When it comes to determination, one should do whatever they are doing perfectly during an aerobics class. This will help the body to respond. If you are told to push the knee or squat, do it with endurance. It should be perfect no matter how hard it is. Practice makes perfect. Some jump out when the move is hard.

“Do not give up however much you are not losing weight. You can’t lose weight in one week. There are some moves we do just to enable the flow of blood and those are called relaxation moves,” Shafic explained.

Discipline in class

One needs to be attentive and also listen to the instructor. Some have failed to achieve because of this.

“As you are exercising, someone is on the phone. You can’t do two things at the same time. You need to concentrate,” Shafic said.

He said an aerobics class helps in boosting our energy levels, boosts our mental activities, makes us flexible, strengthens the immunity, boosts our health and many more.

Discipline in diet

People need to balance their diet when it comes to fitness. Some people stop eating some foods while losing weight, forgetting that the body needs these nutrients. According to a session Shafic does, a person can lose more than 4,000 calories based on their energy levels.

You should understand what you should eat and how you should behave with food. When you start a fitness journey, you should know your target.

“If you are 100kg and you plan on reducing to 75kg, you can’t go back to consuming more than 8,000 calories per day. Weight loss will be zero, but flexibility will be perfect. Calculate the quantity of your intake. It should be moderate,” Shafic revealed.

He said some people don’t have dinner and yet aim at working out in the morning. This is dangerous because the body has no energy to handle anything intense. That is how people end up fainting or dying in the gym.

“You can’t workout minus feeding the body. You can choose to have a proper meal for lunch and then salads or fruits for dinner. You can also choose to have a proper meal when you are going to exercise to boost your energy.”