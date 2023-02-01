What Pretty Nicole revealed to chief magistrate before Queen Kafta sentencing

By Joan Murungi

On January 31, Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wakiso district sentenced 18-year-old Queen Kaftah to three years imprisonment over charges of aggravated torture.

The offence is contrary to section 2(1) (b) and 5(a) (h) (J) (k) of the prohibition of torture Act 2012.

Weeks ago, Queen Kaftah was arrested after a video went viral on social media showing four young girls filming themselves battering 15-year-old Pretty Nicole over a man.

While appearing before court on January 31, prosecution heard that four girls on January 8, including Anna, Racheal, Queen Kafta and Betty, beat up Pretty Nicole over a man called Derrick Lwanga. This incident happened in Nsasa village, Kira municipality council. The accused and the victim were friends and the victim would always come around to visit Kafta’s boyfriend’s home.

On January 8, the victim visited the accused in Nsasa. When she reached, she found five people who questioned her about Lwanga. She was asked why she wanted to grab Lwanga from the accused. They used sticks to beat her up, pulled her hair and even poured hot water on her. She pleaded for mercy, but they still ganged up and beat her.

Pretty Nicole

She ran to the toilet where she closed herself for over 30 minutes and was later rescued by the gate man. The filmed incident appeared on social media and this attracted the attention of the Police, who traced the victim and the case was reported to Kawempe Police Station.

State attorney Kate Basuta told court that according to investigations, the crime was committed in Nsasa. The victim was examined and she was found to be 15 years of age. She had sustained wounds on her body.

When Kaftah was asked about this statement, she pleaded guilty, apologised and requested the court to grant her a fair sentence.

“Please forgive me, I only slapped her. I did not pour hot water on her. I will do anything that the court wants me to do. I can even do community service. I request that the court gives me a fair sentence so that I can return to school. I will be sitting for my Senior Six this year,” Queen Kaftah begged.

She was appearing before chief magistrate Roselyn Nsenge.

“I took note of several issues that you said in your mitigation that you are a very young girl who has just turned 18 years. You have been remorseful from the time you presented yourself before court. You also prayed that you want to go back and study. This is a deterrent sentence to you and other girls out there. I want you to be an example that violence has no place in our country. I have sentenced you to three years imprisonment and you have a right to appeal if I have been so harsh in a period of 14 days,” Nsenge ruled.

Being that Pretty Nicole is a juvenile whose testimony couldn’t be heard before the public, she was taken to closed chambers. Below is what she said to Nsenge.

Pretty Nicole speaks out

“I heard what the victim was saying. She burst out and cried even when you apologised to her. She revealed that this is not the first time you have been fighting for men, calling her and pouring on her alcohol and insulting her. When you told her to forgive you, she said that option was out,” Nsenge revealed.

“She said the court should sentence you to five years imprisonment. So, it is the duty of this court to pass on a message to young girls like you. You are very young to fight with another of 14 years over a man. We cannot encourage this in our society. You are very young girls with the future of our country. Having taken all that into consideration, the court has a duty to send a message to the public that we don’t condone that kind of violence.”

Meanwhile, state attorney Basuta Kate requested that the victim should be taken for rehabilitation and counseling so that she can be taught how to live a responsible life and also go back to school.

This is something Nsenge applauded.

“I am granting an order that Nicole should be taken for rehabilitation. She needs time to be rehabilitated and go back to school.”

Pretty Nicole’s mother also said her daughter should be compensated. She said Pretty Nicole is in pain and she is so hurt because of what happened to her.