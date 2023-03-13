What led to death of Costa Titch?

By Dius Walugembe

Costa Titch, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, a South African rapper, slumped and died on stage during a performance, marking a dark moment in South Africa and the entire international music fraternity.

The South African rapper collapsed on stage whilst performing during the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He reportedly suffered a seizure on stage.

Costa has a history of epilepsy, a disorder that affects the brain and produces seizures, according to individuals close to the artiste. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, others speculate that the flashing lights caused a seizure.

His shocking death was confirmed by his family, who released a statement the next day.

Costa Titch has performed around the world with his Amapiano sound and dances, and in Uganda he performed twice, in 2022 and 2023.

In July 2022, he was the headline act Club Dome at Lugogo Cricket Oval. Nigerian Adenkunle Gold also performed at the show.

Costa returned to Kampala the following year, performing at the Garden City Rooftop with Nigerian Ruger. He performed at the two-year night show (New Year’s eve). Both his performances attracted a cheerful youthful crowd.

Costa’s death comes as South Africa is still mourning the demise of Rapper AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was shot outside a restaurant in Durban by an unknown assailant in February 2023.

AKA and Costa Titch both collaborated on a single known as Super Soft.

Costa Titch is a South African rapper, dancer and singer-songwriter, popular for many songs, including Nkalakatha and Activate.

Costa Titch had a net worth reported to be in the region of $200,000 (sh750m). His music, endorsement deals, performances, concerts, streaming and digital streams all made up a significant chunk of his revenue.

Who is Costa Titch?

Titch was born Costa Tsobanoglou in 1995 in Nelspruit Mpumalanga, South Africa.

He developed an interest in music at an early age and was always inclined towards entertainment and he commenced his career as a dancer.

He came onto the entertainment scene at a very young age, as a dancer after joining the New Age Steez dance crew. The popular crew had members, including Phantom Steeze and Tumi Tladi.

In 2014, Costa relocated to Johannesburg and proceeded with the development of his rap career; landing collaborations with popular rappers in the country, including Cassper Nyovest.

His music breakthrough followed the release of his hit song Activate.

Costa Titch had a net worth reported to be in the region of $200,000 (sh750m). His music, endorsement deals, performances, concerts, streaming and digital streams all made up a significant chunk of his revenue.

Earlier this year, he received a major co-sign from Senegalese-American musician Akon, who praised him and predicted that he would be “a game changer”.

Akon’s Co-sign label went beyond just praising him in a video. He also linked up with the South African artiste and was a surprise guest during Titch’s performance at Cotton Fest.