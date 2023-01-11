What it takes to be loved by an Ethiopian

By Titus Kakembo

If you have ever dreamed of marrying an Ethiopian spouse, Senga (self-styled relationship counsellors) advises potential lovers to appreciate their culture, religion, food and lifestyle.

The places to get them in the Kampala City neighbourhood include Kabalagala, Kasanga and Gaba where they are seen wearing white sheets on their heads and sauntering about with grace.

“We are a very proud people who were not colonized in the whole of Africa,” bragged Haile Getacu.

“Besides that, we are mentioned in the Bible and have our own way of writing and a calendar,” added Getacu. “The fastest train in the world can also be found back home in Ethiopia.”

Asking what one can do to win the heart of an Ethiopian lover made Getachu looks skyway and rakes his fingers through silky hair as if searching for answers.

“Eat Njera, sip coffee and play with us,” tipped Getachu. “Accept us for what we are and dare not impose your ways on us. That way life goes on a cool roll.”

The Ethiopians celebrated their Christmas in style on January 7 in Kampala. Photo by Titus Kakembo

A casual tour of Kansanga, Kabalagala and Bunga Soya neighbourhoods last weekend was a revelation of how and when Ethiopians celebrate Christmas.

That weekend January 7, the consumption of beer, coffee and other beverages shot up after the dominant Ethiopian community there broke their fast.

Contrary to expectations, onlookers, there were shocked to see them not wearing fancy frocks, shopping for flickering lights, and green trees and partying as if there was no tomorrow.

On their Gamaa (Christmas Eve) the followers humbly congregated at the Orthodox Church. They sang themselves hoarse and prayed with eyes closed and both palms supplicating the sky. They began at 8:00 pm and stopped at 4:00 am.

The good news for the traders was the halt of a 43-day Fast of The Prophets which diminished consumption of everything in the store.

“Our faith abstains from non-vegan products and liquor,” confided Father Binya Biyadsilisn. “Our followers dine on a single meal per day. It is called the Yuletide fast.”

Yuletide is believed to cleanse the body of sin. It is the preparation of the body for the birth of a saviour, Jesus Christ, and it dates back to November 25, of every year.

Talk about dress code and the follower’s Ethiopian Origin followers of the Orthodox Church followers found in Kabalagala, Kasanga and Gaba of Ethiopian origin were seen casually dressed in Shamaa or Netela, a white cotton garment tapered with vibrant coloured strips.

Ripe banana-coloured girls wore smiles stretching from one ear to another. They made butchers and liquor attendants happy as the demand for everything shot up instantly.

The procession comprising a choir equipped with traditional instruments including a tambourine-shaped drum and a sistrum was eye-grabbing. The congregation had candles and followed the priest as he bestowed blessings for the year upon those he passed.

Thereafter the congregation were divided by gender and gathered around the centre where mass was conducted. The festivities were a communal experience and a commitment to faith,

“Our Christmas conjures ancient human values,” said the Church Administrator Melake Selam Getaneh.“Back home it is a memorable experience where thousands of pilgrims dressed in white gowns gather in Lalibela, the 13th Century rock-hewn Church for an evening of celebration, reflection and reverence.”

Back home the feast was wat, a spicy stew of meat chicken and vegetables with njera. This was washed down with Jebebena Buma (piping hot and strong coffee) served in tiny cups.

Bottles of Tej wine flavoured with honey were swigged with abandon. And this is to last for 12 days. This involves socializing by playing games, folk dances and dramatic performances. These activities spice the concerted praise and worship activities.

Contrary to the expectations of Ugandans who often indulge in giving and taking gifts during the Yuletide celebrations in Ethiopia, they neither give nor accept gifts during the festive season.

That is how Kampala noticed a typical Ethiopian Christmas celebration. While there are no Christmas trees and giving of gifts, this one has peculiarities that come with the charm and the unfathomable spirituality involved in the Ganna celebrations.

Most businesses in the Kasanga, Gaba and Kabalagala neighbourhoods are stocked with nutrients used in preparing Ethiopian cuisines. Saloons that dress their type of hair have replaced those that used to dominate the places. The coffee culture is spreading like Covid-19 at its peak in 2022.