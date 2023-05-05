Wetting my bed is my biggest nightmare, reveals Loukman

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie director Loukman Ali has revealed that his worst fear is bedwetting.

In a tweet, the filmmaker recollects how he used to wet his bed during his childhood days.

“What’s your worst irrational fear? Mine is that every time I go to the bathroom to pee, I have to stop and double-check to make sure I’m not dreaming because I’m frightened it might all be a dream and I wet the bed,” tweeted Loukman, whose movies The Girl In The Yellow Jumper and Katera Of The Punishment Island were Uganda’s first on streaming giant Netflix.

Well, Ugandans on Twitter were quick to judge, reasoning that if he still has the fear at this age, he could have peed on the bed even when he was mature, or it took him so much time to stop the vice.

“This only means one thing; you stopped peeing on the bed at quite an adult age. Not judging though,” a Twitter user opined.

“I literally triple check. This is something former seasoned bet wetters do,” another Twitter user wrote in a quoted retweet.