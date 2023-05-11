Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wema Sepetu explains why she dumped Diamond Platnumz

By Ahmad Muto

Diamond Platnumz’s Tanzanian ex-girlfriend from eight years ago, Wema Sepetu, has revealed why she parted ways with him.

She absolved herself, stating that it was the Bongo Flava star’s infidelity that led to their separation and not the popular claim that she had difficulty conceiving yet the singer wanted to start a family.

The biggest complication, Wema noted, was their status as public figures that put their relationship under a microscope, so dealing with Diamond’s philandering ways became more complicated.

When he tried to gift her a car to stop her from leaving, she rejected it.

Wema made the remarks while appearing on Tanzanian YouTuber Hajji Sunday Manara’s channel.

It should be recalled that Uganda socialite Zari Hassan was the person Sepetu and Tanzanians accused Diamond of cheating on her with. Shortly afterwards, Zari got pregnant by Diamond. Zari was later to leave Diamond for the same reason after he started cheating on her with Hamisa Mobetto, which relationship also resulted into a child.

In 2020, Wema said she envied Zari after she got involved with Diamond because she got pregnant within months of their relationship and it bothered her a lot. It came two years after Diamond himself said Sepetu was the only woman he cried for. They broke up in 2015.

