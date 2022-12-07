Welcome to the troubled world of The Troubled Soul

Today, December 7, we start a new chapter and introduce to you a new column, The Troubled Soul. The writer, Dee Wakashaka, will chronicle his joys, trials and tribulations through his eventful life. Come take this ride with us, and feel free to hit back at him with feedback.

The imbibers, flesh peddlers, wishful thinkers in my life

With all the pernicious drama in my life, it’s perverse and erratic for me to go about business normally as if it were a tea party.

For starters, I am a middle-aged tax and marriage EVADER, run-away DAD and fervently in love with the night life, as if I were diabetic and can only access insulin shots, at strictly midnight! But before you naysayers and prima facie subscribers gear up for me as if preparing for a ready, steady cook competition, take a chill pill and hear me out.

Here I am, caged in a trade I never envisioned in my early years. You see back then, I admired the swanky lifestyle of our lawyer neighbour. This, coupled with my impressive grades, made me believe that I was headed that way. Only to join secondary school, and those dreams shifted to piloting ambitions, thanks to a movie by Chuck Norris, my favourite actor then… not sure, my grades spoke the same language though! This failed as well, after the realisation that I am acrophobic!

Afraid of heights? Now what the heck does that mean? Anyhow, I leapt onto accounts, which ambition went haywire as well, thanks to getting myself expelled and ended up in a wacky school. Oh well, there you have it early life dreams gone badly!

Much later, in my adulthood, I moved to a neighbouring country, where I landed myself a job, which came with a juicy salo, mobile phone and car. Wow, for the first time in my life, I could afford to take a juicy babe out on a proper date, buy fancy clothes and make it rain in the bar!

For you guys who have experienced the same, you know how this kind of financial melt up comes with a phenomenon of parte after parte, characterised by binge drinking, foraging southern cuisines of different babes and making it rain fwah!

Well, like some of you will agree with me, this is a perfect setting for disaster. And indeed, agents of doom showed up brandishing, their whims of captivity in real time!

Oh well, this is what life has dealt me. A movie featuring cheats, liars, imbibers, flesh peddlers, two-timers, singles, the disgruntled, wishful thinkers, haters and the dregs of society! However, just like 007, I am a Master Seductionist and will smoothly sail through this Yankee stadium… welcome to the troubled world!