Wekesa celebrates milestone 50th birthday

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan Tourism investor and enthusiast Amos Wekesa has made 50 years

He celebrated his birthday on Saturday 22nd,April,2023 with his family that included his American wife and their children

“As I turn 50 today, I am most thankful to God, my family (My family is my greatest asset), the people around me and the gift of being alive,” he said in a social media post

He said that he was overwhelmed with many birthday messages from across the world and thanked his friends,family and clients for appreciating the work he does for promoting Uganda’s tourism sector

I am already overwhelmed by the great birthday wishes from around the world and I feel the love, God’s grace. Time runs and it’s so fast when you get busy and as a young person, don’t forget 50 is just around the corner. I have made great friendships along the way and daily see the importance of that,” he added