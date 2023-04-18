Weekly round-up: Top stories the past week

By Ahmad Muto

Here we curate a list of the stories that sparked conversation across the board from the most entertaining to the frown-inducing. The week we just drew the curtain on was one of those – eventful.

Bruno K contacts lawyer over journalist’s ‘premature’ DNA results

Singer Bruno K’s woes with a one Vanessa over the paternity of her son, Seth Kiggundu, culminated in a DNA test. However, to Bruno’s displeasure, media personality Isaac ‘Kayz’ Kawalya broke the news online that the singer is the father, according to the DNA results.

Hours later, Bruno K showed up online threatening not to rest until Kawalya and Kitalya prison got a reunion. His lawyer was already on the job, he said.

Moments later, photos where shared of him with Kayz. He had received his apology and both never barked on social media again.

Mummy’s boy footballer Achraf Hakimi’s divorce triggers Ugandans on Twitter

The award for man of the year went to footballer Achraf Hakimi and it is just April. The 24-year-old shared a masterclass with the whole world after his 36-year-old actress wife, Hiba Abouk, filed for divorce and demanded half of his fortune. However, to her shock, she was the only thing Hakimi had. His fortune is in his mother, Sadia Mouth’s name – from cars, houses to jewellery. Hakimi plays professional football for French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and earns about sh5.6b (gross) per month.

Iron sheet scandal: Minister Amos Lugoloobi arrested

The minister of state for finance (planning) and Ntenjeru North MP, Amos Lugoloobi, who had allegedly used iron sheets meant for Karamoja to roof his animal shelter and later deroofed it, finally earned himself a date with the coolers. He was picked up on Friday, April 14 and detained him at Kira Division Police Station. The 600 iron sheets came from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Bobi Wine fails to reconcile Mikie Wine, estranged wife

The long wedding fever that gripped Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform camp after the 2021 general election to the point of his critics renaming his camp the National Wedding Platform has started manifesting drawbacks. His brother Mikie Wine was introduced by his long-time girlfriend Shazney Khan to her parents in October 2021. Then it crumbled and Bobi Wine, the fixer, tried to get Khan to look past Mikie’s alleged infidelity, but failed. Then she unveiled a new man to the public on social media.

It is time to call me ‘sir’, singer Pallaso says after Kabaka nod

Pallaso received an invitation from the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, to attend his 68th birthday at the Lubiri Palace, Mengo. The Soma singer was one of the many dignitaries from across the board – politics, entertainment, business community, among others. And then the Kabaka revealed that he listens to his music. Since then, Pallaso’s brother, Weasel, Mathias Walukagga, who also received a nod from the Kabaka in 2013, and Pallaso’s brother, Weasel, have told him to calm down.

American rapper 6ix9ine shoots video in Uganda

Just about two weeks after American rapper 6ix9ine got beaten in the US by three men who secured bail shortly after their arrest, he flew to Uganda with an iPhone, allegedly after his camera crew failed to secure visas. The goal was to film a music video for his song, Wapae, which he did. The rather secret visit became public knowledge after he left and shared clips from his time here himself. The video he has since released received over two million views in the first few hours of its premiere.

Britain’s Got Talent: Ghetto kids receive golden buzzer

Sensational dance group the Triplets Ghetto Kids crowned the week with a stunning Britain’s Got Talent audition, instantly earning themselves the coveted golden buzzer the moment they started wiggling their waists.

They wowed the crowd and the five judges – Simon Colwell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Bruno Tonioli – who gave them the golden buzzer.

According to them, that was the first time they saw people dance like that. Now that they are through to the live shows. Should they win, they will be bagging 250,000 pounds (sh1.2b).