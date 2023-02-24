Friday, February 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Weather ‘behaves’ as Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert gets underway
Top News

Weather ‘behaves’ as Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert gets underway

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ivan Kabuye

Lights, cameras, stage, and sound checks are all set for Jose Chameleone’s rescheduled Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on February 24, 2023.

At around 1:00pm in the afternoon, revellers had already started entering the venue.

Unlike February 10 when strong winds destroyed the stage, leading to the postponement of the concert, the weather has ‘behaved’ with no threats of rain.

Service providers are also set with their merchandise ready to sell to hungry revellers.

Security has been deployed all over the black spots of Lugogo to ensure law and order.

People in the VIP section have already settled down, just waiting for the concert to kick start.

It’s the ordinary section where revellers have already started the party, dancing and drinking even when there’s no artiste on stage yet.

Security deployment at Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24, 2023. (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)

VIP section starting to fill up

Chicken vendors at the ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24, 2023

Service providers setting up their tables

How the Club Beer tent looks
More revellers still coming in

Those who came earlier got tired of standing and instead decided to sit down as they wait for the concert to kick off

Fun had already started in the ordinary section

You may also like

MK supporters excite Katosi residents with boat racing competitions

Artistes pledge to continue supporting ailing Evelyn Lagu

Martha Mukisa to hold first concert this year

My wife is expecting, NUP’s Bobi Young pleads for bail

Bruno K pays tribute to grandpa Tamale as he releases ‘Born in...

Maestro Studios finally signs Laura Atyang

How police is dealing with increasing cases of cyber crime

URSB hosts National Intellectual Property Week

Events promoter Balaam gets PhD in theology from US college

John Blaq, team involved in accident

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.