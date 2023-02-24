Weather ‘behaves’ as Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert gets underway

By Ivan Kabuye

Lights, cameras, stage, and sound checks are all set for Jose Chameleone’s rescheduled Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on February 24, 2023.

At around 1:00pm in the afternoon, revellers had already started entering the venue.

Unlike February 10 when strong winds destroyed the stage, leading to the postponement of the concert, the weather has ‘behaved’ with no threats of rain.

Service providers are also set with their merchandise ready to sell to hungry revellers.

Security has been deployed all over the black spots of Lugogo to ensure law and order.

People in the VIP section have already settled down, just waiting for the concert to kick start.

It’s the ordinary section where revellers have already started the party, dancing and drinking even when there’s no artiste on stage yet.

Security deployment at Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24, 2023. (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)

VIP section starting to fill up

Chicken vendors at the ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24, 2023

Service providers setting up their tables

How the Club Beer tent looks

More revellers still coming in

Those who came earlier got tired of standing and instead decided to sit down as they wait for the concert to kick off