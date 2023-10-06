Weasel to start selling Mowzey Radio songs

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Weasel is set to start selling the music of his late colleague, Mowzey Radio, with whom he formed the Goodlyfe crew.

Radio died at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala on February 1, 2018 following injuries sustained during a bar brawl in Entebbe.

His death marked the collapse of the Goodlyfe crew, where he was the more prolific singer/songwriter.

”I still have the hard disk containing Radio’s songs and I am selling them. He was a good writer so the music is good. We shall always keep his legacy,” Weasel said in an interview with a TV personality MC Kats on October 5, 2023.

Weasel and Mowzey Radio

In an interview with Bukedde TV following Radio’s death five years ago, Weasel said: “Radio and I were not just friends, but we had become brothers. We were sharing each and everything. I pray that God helps me go through this because ever since I started my music journey, I was with Radio.”