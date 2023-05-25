Weasel to buy tickets for slay queens ahead of brother Pallaso’s ‘Love Fest’ concert

By Ivan Kabuye

As a way of showing support for his brother Pallaso’s Love Fest concert, singer Weasel has offered 20 tickets to beautiful women.

During a press conference that happened at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguru on Wednesday, May 24, Weasel was specific, repeating several times that he is only paying for those who are beautiful.

Singer Pallaso’s fans at the press conference on the ‘Love Fest’ concert at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguruon May 24, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Weasel applauded his brother for being a hard worker, saying even when they were in the Diaspora Pallaso stayed back to hustle.

The first leg of Pallaso’s Love Fest will take place on June 9 at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, June 10 at Agip Motel in Mbarara, June 11 at Fort Portal Stadium, June 16 in Luweero Mukisawe, June 17 at Jinja Trance Gardens, and June 18 in Mubende Mukisawe.