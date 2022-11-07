Monday, November 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Music Weasel spared; Bruno K served heavy criticism over Walungiwa song
Music

Weasel spared; Bruno K served heavy criticism over Walungiwa song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K and Weasel, formerly one half of the duo Radio and Weasel after weeks of teasing their fans and followers finally released their collaboration titled Walungiwa.

It has a storyline that among others, mimics U.S R&B stars R. Kelly and Usher Raymond’s chart-topping Same Girl from eons ago.

Bruno K is seen serenading a lady at her residence, but she cunningly switches moods and ejects Bruno K to create space for Weasel who is her gift bearing panda. Then boom, they both meet in the house only to realize they were being juggled.

Just like in the video where Weasel seemed the favourite, those that watched it spared him any kind of criticism, instead hailed his acting skills but Bruno K received flames.

According to them, he is not as talented a singer as the shenanigans he creates around himself using the likes of media personality Faridah Nakazibwe to keep his name in the domain of public conversation.

Two, that the song was rushed and therefore sounds unmastered, his lyrics poorly arranged, production is below par characterized by poor rhythm and chords. And also, they argued that he stepped far out of his genre magnifying everything he lacks as an artiste
The song uploaded on video streaming site YouTube has so far received 45,000 videos in six days, trending at number 15 among YouTube’s top 100 songs in Uganda.

Real name Bruno Kiggundu, he has been criticized right from the start of career while some folks like MC Kats actually believed he was talented and invested in him.
In 2021 while appearing on YouTuber Ibrahim Mukasa’s channel, he claimed that while on the Airtel Trace music star singing competition, media personality J. Kazoora told him to his face he was never going to win the competition.  

You may also like

Music Review: All I – Solome Basuuta

Music Review: Adono – Sam K!mera  

Music Review (Down Memory Lane): Nasiima Gwe – Ngoni

I’m still recovering from my concert – Azawi

Ugandans encouraged to audition as Airtel Africa launches The Voice Africa

Cherubim chamber chorale performs Marian Carols

Italian rock band to headline the UG rock festival

Victor Kamenyo assures ex in new song, Nakukyawa

“I am strong enough to perform,” Evelyn Lagu

Kenneth Mugabi to headline ‘sold my culture’ dance show

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.