Weasel spared; Bruno K served heavy criticism over Walungiwa song

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K and Weasel, formerly one half of the duo Radio and Weasel after weeks of teasing their fans and followers finally released their collaboration titled Walungiwa.

It has a storyline that among others, mimics U.S R&B stars R. Kelly and Usher Raymond’s chart-topping Same Girl from eons ago.

Bruno K is seen serenading a lady at her residence, but she cunningly switches moods and ejects Bruno K to create space for Weasel who is her gift bearing panda. Then boom, they both meet in the house only to realize they were being juggled.

Just like in the video where Weasel seemed the favourite, those that watched it spared him any kind of criticism, instead hailed his acting skills but Bruno K received flames.

According to them, he is not as talented a singer as the shenanigans he creates around himself using the likes of media personality Faridah Nakazibwe to keep his name in the domain of public conversation.

Two, that the song was rushed and therefore sounds unmastered, his lyrics poorly arranged, production is below par characterized by poor rhythm and chords. And also, they argued that he stepped far out of his genre magnifying everything he lacks as an artiste

The song uploaded on video streaming site YouTube has so far received 45,000 videos in six days, trending at number 15 among YouTube’s top 100 songs in Uganda.

Real name Bruno Kiggundu, he has been criticized right from the start of career while some folks like MC Kats actually believed he was talented and invested in him.

In 2021 while appearing on YouTuber Ibrahim Mukasa’s channel, he claimed that while on the Airtel Trace music star singing competition, media personality J. Kazoora told him to his face he was never going to win the competition.