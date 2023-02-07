Weasel trashed for rehearsing how to receive money at Chameleone concert

By Ahmad Muto

With only days left to his much anticipated Gwanga Mujje concert, Jose Chameleone with his brothers and their artiste friends have intensified rehearsals for the gig. They have also intensified sharing videos mastering they performance and dance routines. The last one shared by Weasel had him with Chameleone and Spice Diana sharing a microphone as they went through their dance routines.

However, what ticked off some of their followers besides the dance moves that seem not to have crystalized yet, despite just days remaining the concert set for February 10, was the part where they saw Weasel having a mock session as he received money while on stage from one of the people in the room.

One commented that that it was shocking to learn that most of these things are actually staged. “It’s today that I have learnt that artists rehearse how to splash money on them on stage,” replied Aine Moses.

Meanwhile those still seething with anger over the Ritah Dancehall police case asked Spice Diana to look for her real first to fix her dance moves.

Music rehearsals were traditionally not shared with the public but with the advent of social media and urge for top of the mind awareness towards concerts, artistes have now normalized sharing those moments, a fodder for premature criticism though.

Last week, Chameleone shared a video rehearsing with Ziza Bafana and Weasel and Maestro Studio with a band.