Weasel celebrates border re-opening, blasted

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ever since Sandra Teta, Weasel’s baby mama abandoned him and left for Rwanda in August 2022, he has cut a forlorn figure.

However, those close to the singer reveal that he has a new vigor lately following the return of Sandra Teta. He has privately revealed how he is going to walk the mother of his two children down the aisle.

On Wednesday, Weasel was among the many musicians invited to perform during the Rwanda-Uganda border re-opening. Before a mammoth crowd, Weasel put up a performance befitting of an in-law.

He later on took to Twitter to share his sentiments and wish Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba upon his 49th birthday, but to his dismay, the streets were harsh, he had to disable the comment (feedback) function on his account.

“Asante Sana Kabale. Rwanda- Uganda Boarder (sic) re-opening. Thank you for uniting my Rwandese family HAPPY BIRTHDAY Big Bro @mkainerugaba,” he wrote.

You’re a coward if you have to shut down the comment section so that people can express their opinions,” a one Pius Jadwar scathed.

Many alluded to the fact that Weasel’s stock as a musician fell following the death of Radio in 2018.