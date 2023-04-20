Thursday, April 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Weasel celebrates border re-opening, blasted
Latest News

Weasel celebrates border re-opening, blasted

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Ever since Sandra Teta, Weasel’s baby mama abandoned him and left for Rwanda in August 2022, he has cut a forlorn figure.

However, those close to the singer reveal that he has a new vigor lately following the return of Sandra Teta.  He has privately revealed how he is going to walk the mother of his two children down the aisle.

On Wednesday, Weasel was among the many musicians invited to perform during the Rwanda-Uganda border re-opening.   Before a mammoth crowd, Weasel put up a performance befitting of an in-law. 

He later on took to Twitter to share his sentiments and wish Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba upon his 49th birthday, but to his dismay, the streets were harsh, he had to disable the comment (feedback) function on his account.    

“Asante Sana Kabale. Rwanda- Uganda Boarder (sic) re-opening. Thank you for uniting my Rwandese family HAPPY BIRTHDAY Big Bro @mkainerugaba,” he wrote.

 You’re a coward if you have to shut down the comment section so that people can express their opinions,” a one Pius Jadwar scathed.

Many alluded to the fact that Weasel’s stock as a musician fell following the death of Radio in 2018.  

You may also like

Friday April 21st, declared public holiday  

Gen Muhoozi calls for greater cooperation between Uganda and Rwandan tourism sectors

Bruno K’s baby mama apologizes over ‘one minute man’ dig at singer

Kampala pothole exhibition forces government to release funds

Local Drama dubbed “The Secret” to premiere on Makula TV

Kampala’s pothole frenzy hits the internet

Sheebah stings Spice Diana over social media followers

Victor Ruz rubbishes Vinka’s Bailando song

Government, Facebook in advanced talks – ICT Minister Baryomunsi

Kadongo kamu artistes at loggerheads with distribution company

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.