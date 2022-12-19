Monday, December 19, 2022
We want children as soon as possible, Acram’s siblings tell Kulthum

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi

Businessman Acram Gumisiriza’s siblings have prayed that Allah blesses their brother’s marriage with beautiful children.

Acram and Dr Kulthum Nabunya got married at Old Kampala Mosque on December 18, 2022.

“There is nothing we are waiting for. You are now married. We need to see results as soon as possible. And let us hope these results don’t take long. Children bring joy to the family,“ Asuman Muhumuza, Acram’s brother, said.

He went ahead and told Acram and Kulthum to prioritise friendship in their marriage, saying a marriage without friendship is a boring marriage.

